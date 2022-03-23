Alex Lowry shines again as Rangers duo hit international doubles for Scotland

After breaking into Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first-team this season – and scoring on his debut against Stirling Albion – Lowry added yet more plaudits to his blossoming career with two goals for the Scotland under-19s.
The Euros Elite round matches, staged in Hungary, began brightly for Billy Stark’s teenage squad with the 2-1 win over ten-man Turkey with Lowry scoring twice, his second from the penalty spot.
His two-goal haul was matched by Auchenhowie colleague Wilson, who scored twice in the under-17s 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic at Falkirk. His second came deep into injury time as Brian McLaughlin's side levelled a two-goal deficit.
Wilson, one of three Rangers players in the squad, caught the eye in the performance, as did Celtic’s Ben Doak – subject of transfer interest from Liverpool – and Lennon Miller, son of former Falkirk manager Lee.