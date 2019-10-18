Manchester City’s plan to beat Rangers to signing of Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey in January

Have your say

Premier League giants Manchester City are preparing to see off competition from Rangers and sign Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey in January.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League champions will step up their interest in the 17-year-old during the transfer window in a deal which keeps the player at Tynecastle Park for the remainder of the season.

Rangers were linked with a move for Hickey earlier this week with the new Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson a big fan of defender having shown an interest while at Southampton.

Hearts boss Craig Levein laughed off the speculation as his side prepare to welcome Steven Gerrard’s league leaders to Gorgie on Sunday.

He joked: “Who do we play at the weekend? We’re going to put an offer in for [Alfredo] Morelos tomorrow.

"I’m taking [the Hickey speculation] with a lump of salt.”

Manchester City, who have loaned Ryotaro Meshino to Hearts and Ashley Smith-Brown before him, hope to secure his services ahead of any Premier League rivals.

It is understood that club became aware of Hickey’s talents when he started the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic and excelled as a 16-year-old.

Levein has confirmed Hearts have been in talks with the player’s father over a new contract.

