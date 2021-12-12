'Looking at ease, man in fine form' - How the Rangers players rated in 2-0 win over Hearts

Rangers celebrate going 2-0 up against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Allan McGregor: Made five strong saves, the first of which from Liam Boyce came at a critical moment with the game still goalless. Infuriated home support with time-wasting tactics. 8

James Tavernier: Very solid at right-back, dealing with everything Hearts threw down that flank. 7

Connor Goldson: Lost out to Boyce early on, but settled well afterwards and his tremendous long pass set up Joe Aribo for the second goal. 7

Calvin Bassey: Had a scare when his attempted clearance hit his own crossbar, but apart from that, looked very much at ease in the centre of Rangers' defence and was happy to drive out with the ball. 8

Borna Barisic: Has clearly improved under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Much steadier in defence. 7

Glen Kamara: Put in a typical performance in midfield, being the link between defence and attack. 7

Joe Aribo: This is a man in fine form right now. His finish for the second goal would make any striker proud and he was constantly looking to get forward. 8

Scott Arfield: Probably should have scored in a one-on-one situation with Craig Gordon, but his energy made a big difference to Rangers' midfield in a frenetic match, 7

Ryan Kent: Gave Taylor Moore in particular a difficult afternoon and played a big part in the opening goal. Comfortable on either flank. 8

Alfredo Morelos: Clinical finish for the opening goal and was a constant pest to the Hearts backline, drawing a yellow card from Craig Halkett. Made three good defensive headers from corners and can be pleased with his afternoon's work. 8

Fashion Sakala: Assisted Morelos with the opening goal and his pace kept Hearts busy. Was replaced by John Lundstram as Rangers looked to consolidate their lead. 7

Scott Wright: A couple of runs to the byeline but little to write home about. 4

John Lundstram: On late to shore up Rangers, n/a