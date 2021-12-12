'Not up to usual standard' - How Hearts players rated in defeat by Rangers

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon makes a save from Scott Arfield.

Craig Gordon: Little chance with either Rangers goal and made a couple of good saves. 7

Taylor Moore: Found Ryan Kent hard to deal with at right-back and didn't offer enough going forward. 5

Craig Halkett: Difficult time against Alfredo Morelos in the first half and was booked for a foul on the Colombian. Like his fellow defenders, found Rangers' front three problematic. 5

John Souttar: Joe Aribo peeled off him for the second Rangers goal but he was good with the ball at his feet and the pick of Hearts' defenders. 6

Stephen Kingsley: Moved from left centre-half to left-back, he did not perform to his usual standards – albeit he nearly scored with a peach of a free-kick that struck the crossbar. 5

Peter Haring: A couple of nice passes, but found the going tough against Rangers' three-man midfield. 6

Cammy Devlin: Made too many fouls with his usual combative display. Made way for Armand Gnanduillet as Hearts chased a goal. 5

Barrie McKay: Hearts' most lively forward player. Dangerous off both feet and was a pest for Rangers, especially in the first half. 7

Liam Boyce: Led the line really well, but missed a handful of good chances. 6

Gary Mackay-Steven: Was very quiet in the first half, and when he did see the ball too often took the wrong option. Improved after the break but was replaced by Ben Woodburn with 15 minutes remaining. 5

Josh Ginnelly: Had some lively moments down the right flank, but blotted his copybook with a needless confrontation with Borna Barisic to earn a second yellow card. 4

Ben Woodburn: Came on for Mackay-Steven but was unable to have an impact. 4