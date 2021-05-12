Leeds United ace to 'tempt' Rangers, Aberdeen to make announcements in coming days, £4.5m star backed to succeed at Celtic, Hearts winger to exit - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Hampden Park could host as many as 2,000 fans for the Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

Ross County face Hamilton Accies in a massive relegation encounter, while Kilmarnock host St Mirren. Hibs travel to Aberdeen looking to secure third place going into the final weekend of the season.

In the background, teams are already making plans for next season.

Wednesday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines:

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy has backed Vasilis Barkas to have a long-term future at the club. The Greek goalkeeper, a £4.5million summer signing, has struggled since arriving, losing his place as the team’s No.1. He will, however, get to play in the final two games of the season with Scott Bain injured.

Kennedy said: "He’s now had his eyes opened with the expectations at the club. So, that will stand him in good stead for the future and we’ll look to develop that.” (Scottish Sun)

Rangers could be tempted to sign Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas, according to former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. The Scottish international is set to exit Elland Road following a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. Agbonlahor said: “I’m sure that’s one that Steven Gerrard will snap their fingers off for. He’s a talented player and as a Rangers fan it couldn’t mean more to him.” (Football Insider)

Aberdeen are expected to make announcements on out of contract stars in the “next few days”. Dons boss Stephen Glass has also defended the club for announcing Declan Gallagher's pre-contract agreement following criticism from Graham Alexander.

Glass said: “It happens with every club in Scotland. Ironically it happened with Declan Gallagher when he signed for Motherwell." (The Scotsman)

The Scottish FA hope to get special dispensation to have as many as 2,000 fans at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Hibs. The governing body appealed to Uefa for the game on the 22nd to be allowed to host fans. With the country moving to Level Two it will see 500 fans able to attend matches. However, the SFA are able to make a request to the Scottish Government for more to attend. (Daily Record)

Motherwell are keen to secure Devante Cole and Liam Kelly for next season. The striker is out of contract after an impressive season for the Steelmen. A contract offer has been made with a chat likely at the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Kelly will return to parent club QPR. Graham Alexander has confirmed they know of Motherwell’s "interest” in keeping him. (Daily Record)

Hearts winger Elliott Frear will leave the club when his contract expires. The former Motherwell ace signed a one-year deal at Tynecastle but struggled to make much of an impact in the club's Championship-winning campaign. (Evening News)