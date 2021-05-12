Understanding Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has say on Motherwell anger over untimely Declan Gallagher announcement

Declan Gallagher - Motherwell are not happy that Aberdeen announced the defender's pre-contract signing last week (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Aberdeen manager admits he would be annoyed himself if news that one of his players had signed a pre-contract deal elsewhere was released before the end of the campaign.

However, Glass also pointed out that the Fir Park club were guilty of doing the exact same thing when they landed Gallagher from Livingston two years ago.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was unhappy with Aberdeen for not delaying the news until the end of the season and revealed the Pittodrie club had rejected outright a request to do so. Alexander described the episode as an unwanted “distraction” as he seeks to ensure Motherwell hold on to sixth place in the Premiership.

Glass stressed that he has no desire to get into a war of words with Motherwell over Gallagher’s recruitment on a two-year deal, news of which the Pittodrie club officially confirmed last Thursday.

But he did suggest there was some hypocrisy on Motherwell’s part given they had announced Gallagher’s signing from Livingston in April 2010 when there were still five games of the season left to play. The teams even met each other on the last day.

“I’ll answer the question but I’m not retorting back angrily or any of that stuff as I’ve read headlines before saying you shouted back and that sort of stuff,” said a composed Glass.

“It happens with every club in Scotland. Ironically it happened with Declan Gallagher when he signed for Motherwell so I don’t see an issue. We followed all the rules and guidelines. They (Motherwell) were kept fully informed throughout.

“To me, there’s no issue,” he added. “I read Graham’s piece and he was pretty respectful as well. There was a little bit in it where he said he wasn’t happy with our club. He covered (the rest) as well.”

Glass noted that it was a fact of life in football’s pre-contract age. “I’m not going to talk about this situation but any time it happens to your club, you’re not happy about it,” he said.

“If it happens to us, we won’t be happy about it. But you rely on the professionalism of the player and I’m sure they’ve got no concerns over that.”