Hutton feels head coach should be concerned by supremo’s arrival

The arrival of Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh in Scotland ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Hibs should make embattled head coach Russell Martin “worried”, according to former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton.

Cavenagh is due to fly in from the United States to attend the quarter-final clash in Govan amid fan fury over Rangers’ performances under Martin, with the Ibrox side not having won a league match in five attempts and sitting tenth in the table.

Many supporters are publicly calling for Martin, who was appointed in June, to be removed from his position. Ticket sales for the visit of Hibs have been slow and protests are planned by numerous fans ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Cavenagh and his fellow Rangers directors decided to stand by Martin after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts despite intense pressure from the fans, but Hutton feels losing to Hibs this weekend will seal the 39-year-old’s fate.

“It would worry me, in the back of my mind,” said Hutton of Cavenagh’s presence at Ibrox. “I can only put myself in Russell Martin’s shoes, if that was me and that’s the way it was going.

“They said it’s unscheduled, he wasn’t planning to be at this game. So if that was me and I’m the manager, I’m saying right, well, we need a performance, we need a real good showing, goals, everything to just click. Because if not, it’s looking very dangerous.

‘Rangers fans are not stupid’

“It sounds like Cavenagh had spoken to Russell Martin on Sunday and said that he was the man to move it forward at this moment in time.

“But the fans, they’re not stupid. They understand what’s going on. Then they start looking beyond that: [chief executive] Patrick Stewart, they start looking at him and wanting answers from him and then so on and so forth. [Sporting director Kevin] Thelwell, who he’s brought in, they’re looking at that as well.

“So I think they all come under that umbrella where it’s not just the manager now, they’re asking questions of the hierarchy and when the fans start voting with their feet, that’s when it becomes really difficult.

“I’m always one that said that the kind of rinse and repeat thing needs to stop at some stage, the constant changing of managers, changing of players, it needs to change. But when you’re not winning and performances aren’t there, then it becomes really difficult.

“So if he goes into the game on Saturday and it doesn’t go the way that he wants and you’re now out of the cup as well, that’s a problem. If the result doesn’t go their way, I personally don’t see any way back. I don’t like speaking about things like that, I don’t want to see anybody losing their job, but when the fans turn it’s very difficult to get it back.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers Fan Advisory Board has reiterated its desire to see Martin axed after meeting with club officials earlier this week.

Rangers FAB statement

A statement from the FAB read: "We had a full and frank discussion, lasting more than two hours, with CEO Patrick Stewart, Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell and other club officials.

"We reiterated the fans’ collective strength of feeling on the performance of the manager, as well as other issues relating to the men’s first team that continue to cause great concern to the Rangers support. Nothing was left off the table.

"We appreciate the club dedicating the full agenda to football matters and answering questions raised. Other items, on wider club issues, will be addressed at a separate meeting in the near future.

"The club continues to back the manager - a stance we forcibly challenged. Full minutes of the meeting will be published before the weekend."