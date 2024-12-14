Celtic face Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final this Sunday. But who has the best Old Firm record?

Celtic and Rangers will renew their fierce rivalry once again this weekend as the Glasgow giants face off in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park this Sunday (kick-off: 3.30pm).

The first Scottish cup final of the season, reigning champions Rangers will hope to retain their crown but face a seemingly unstoppable Celtic side who have yet to taste defeat any of their domestic fixtures.

Both sides come into the game on the back of positive midweek results, with Celtic’s 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb edging them closer to a Champions League last 16 play-off spot, while Rangers were unlucky not to come away with three points as they battled to a 1-1 draw against English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.

While Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic will enter the game as favourites, Philippe Clement and his Rangers side will be desperate for revenge after a dramatic last minute goal from Adam Idah condemned them to a 1-0 defeat in the final of the Scottish Cup the last time the two sides met at Hampden.

Certain to be another tense clash between the teams, but who boasts the best record in the Old Firm heading into the game - and when did Rangers last beat Celtic?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Rangers suffered a last minute defeat when the sides clashes in the Scottish Cup final in May. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When did Rangers last win against Celtic?

Sadly for Rangers, their recent record in Old Firm derbies is poor, with just one win in the last 13 games against their Glasgow rivals. Rangers have not tasted victory against Celtic since 15 May 2023, when they comfortably won 3-0 at Ibrox thanks to strikes from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala after Celtic had already won the title.

Celtic have won five of the six games since that defeat at Ibrox, with a 3-3 draw on 7 April 2024 the only blot on their Old Firm copy book in recent years.

Who has won the most Old Firm games, Celtic v Rangers head to head record

The two Glasgow giants have almost identical records in the Old Firm, with Celtic narrowly ahead on 170 wins in their head-to-head encounters, while Rangers have beaten the Hoops 169 times. 103 have ended in a draw.

How many trophies have Celtic won? Celtic honours list

Celtic honours list now includes 54 league titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 21 Scottish League Cup’s 21 times and European Cup in 1967. A total of 118 major trophies. Their 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Rangers in May not only completed a domestic double for the Hoops, but their 42nd Scottish Cup victory is a Scottish record.

How many trophies have Rangers won? Rangers honours list