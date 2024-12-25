Full details ahead of Premiership clash between St Mirren and Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will aim to keep up their good run of form when they face St Mirren in the Boxing Day evening kick-off.

Philippe Clement’s side moved into second place after defeating Dundee 1-0 at the weekend, although they will come up against a confident opponent in St Mirren, who won with ten men away at Ross County last weekend.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren host Rangers at the SMiSA Stadium. | SNS Group

St Mirren v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Rangers takes place on Thursday, December 26 at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.

St Mirren v Rangers TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen the match for live broadcast and will be screened live across their platforms.

St Mirren v Rangers live stream

The match will be available on the Premier Player and the Premier Sports App.

St Mirren v Rangers highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Boxing Day and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, December 27 at 12.10am on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren and Rangers play in the Boxing Day evening kick-off. | SNS Group

St Mirren v Rangers team news

St Mirren skipper Mark O’Hara is out for four to six weeks with a recurring thigh problem and Charles Dunne remains out with a hamstring issue.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has no fresh injury concerns. John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) remain sidelined while Tom Lawrence is working his way back to fitness. Jack Butland should be back in goal after the birth of his child.

St Mirren v Rangers referee and VAR