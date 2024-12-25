What channel is St Mirren v Rangers on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers will aim to keep up their good run of form when they face St Mirren in the Boxing Day evening kick-off.
Philippe Clement’s side moved into second place after defeating Dundee 1-0 at the weekend, although they will come up against a confident opponent in St Mirren, who won with ten men away at Ross County last weekend.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
St Mirren v Rangers match details
The William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Rangers takes place on Thursday, December 26 at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.
St Mirren v Rangers TV channel
Premier Sports have chosen the match for live broadcast and will be screened live across their platforms.
St Mirren v Rangers live stream
The match will be available on the Premier Player and the Premier Sports App.
St Mirren v Rangers highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Boxing Day and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, December 27 at 12.10am on BBC One.
St Mirren v Rangers team news
St Mirren skipper Mark O’Hara is out for four to six weeks with a recurring thigh problem and Charles Dunne remains out with a hamstring issue.
Rangers boss Philippe Clement has no fresh injury concerns. John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) remain sidelined while Tom Lawrence is working his way back to fitness. Jack Butland should be back in goal after the birth of his child.
St Mirren v Rangers referee and VAR
David Dickinson will be in charge of proceedings at the SMiSA Stadium and will be assisted by Chris Rae and Paul O’Neill. Gavin Duncan is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Andrew McWilliam.
