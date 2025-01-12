Full details ahead of Rangers v St Johnstone at Ibrox

Rangers take on St Johnstone in the Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday in what is a must-win match for embattled Gers manager Philippe Clement.

The under-fire Belgian was given a vote of confidence from recently-appointed chief executive Patrick Stewart on Saturday, with the warning that results must improve following two draws away at Hibs and Dundee. Rangers currently trail leaders Celtic by a whopping 18 points.

They face a Saints team currently eight points adrift at the foot of the table and Clement’s men will be expected to win comfortably against Simo Valakari’s side.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers and St Johnstone do battle at Ibrox on Sunday. | SNS Group

Rangers v St Johnstone match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone takes place on Sunday, January 12 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v St Johnstone TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v St Johnstone live stream

Rangers TV and Saints RV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. There is no pay-per-view option in the UK at the time of writing.

Rangers v St Johnstone highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated in the early hours of Monday, January 13 at 12.05am on BBC One.

Ibrox plays host to the match. | SNS Group

Rangers v St Johnstone team news

Nico Raskin returns to the Rangers squad after missing the game against Dundee through suspension. Dujon Sterling, James Tavernier, John Souttar (groin), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee), Jack Butland (leg), Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence remain out.

St Johnstone could hand a debut to on-loan Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher, while Makenzie Kirk is back in contention following a minor niggle. Barry Douglas (calf) and Cammy MacPherson (hip) are both back in full training and could be involved, but Uche Ikpeazu (knee) and Sam McClelland (Achilles) remain sidelined and Jason Holt is still suspended.