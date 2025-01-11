Why Rangers are not sacking Philippe Clement as Patrick Stewart addresses 'deep-rooted' issues

Ibrox CEO gives backing to under-fire head coach

Rangers have given their backing to Philippe Clement with the caveat that results must improve in response to calls from supporters for the manager to be sacked.

The Belgian has come under increasing fire after the 1-1 draw in Dundee on Thursday made it four consecutive away matches without a victory with his side currently 18 points behind Celtic at the top of the William Hill Premiership table after the league leaders’ 4-1 victory over Ross County on Saturday.

Rangers have won just three of their 11 away matches in the league this season and two prominent fan groups - Rangers Supporters’ Association and Union Bears - issued statements on Friday calling for Clement to be relieved of his duties.

However, recently-appointed Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart, who took up the role last month having spent 18 years in various boardroom roles at Manchester United, has revealed that the board intend to support Clement in his bid to turn fortunes around.

He has has also ordered an external review of the entire football department in an attempt to address what he believes are “deep-rooted” issues which have prevented the Ibrox club from enjoying success on the pitch in recent years.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Stewart said: “I need to make some tough decisions, it comes with the role, but I am committed to making the right ones for Rangers, not just the popular ones.

“So cutting to the chase, we are backing Philippe at this time as a board. It's about taking a deeper look at the issues, addressing those problems, and staying focused on building a stronger future for the club.

“Changing a manager isn't a silver bullet solution. You know where I've worked previously, and that isn't something that has been effective there, it's not effective at a lot of football clubs where there's constant change of manager. What I do need to do, and what the board are supporting me with, is uncovering the underlying issues and addressing those."

Clement has, however, been given an ultimatum that current form cannot continue.

"We have discussed the imperative for results to improve," Stewart added. “If results don't improve, obviously I can't give Philippe any cast iron guarantees. He and I have both been around football long enough to know that isn't the case.”

Stewart also stressed the the decision to stick with the manager was not based on financial reasons with Clement under contract until 2028 after being handed a new deal last summer before the club reported a £17.2million loss for the 2023-24 season.

"This isn't a financially driven decision," he stated. "Changing a manager would be the easy decision, because a lot of supporters are calling for that. I'm aware of that, I've seen the statements.

"But I'm looking at this from a long-term perspective and thinking what's in the best interests of the club. So, I'm putting the club first, not my own interests and whether this decision is going to be viewed as positive or negative.

"I do want to say about Philippe, he's really committed. I've worked with several managers and Philippe is as hard working and committed as any I've seen. First in the training ground, last out, he's always on, always available, always thinking about it.

"So he is absolutely committed to bringing success to the club, and we're committed to providing him with that support. But just to reiterate, it's a results-orientated business, so we know that results have to improve."

Explaining his “root and branch” review, which has been outsourced, Stewart added: “Everything is in scope and it starts on Monday. Because I think if we’re honest with ourselves as a club, and honest to the supporters, if we look at everything in its entirety, the football club has not been where it wants to be for several years now.