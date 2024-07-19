What channel is Rangers v Man Utd on? TV, live stream and team news as all eyes focus on James Tavernier
Rangers play their first pre-season match of the 2024/25 campaign on Scottish soil when they take on Manchester United at Murrayfield.
Philippe Clement's men make the short trip along the M8 to take on their English Premier League opposition as Ibrox is out of action due to ongoing construction work. As a result, Rangers will start their full season at Hampden, with no timescale for when they will return to Govan.
There will be plenty of interest in the match between two British heavyweights and we talk you through how you can watch as well as the team news.
Rangers v Manchester United match details
The pre-season friendly takes place on Saturday, July 20 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 4pm.
Is Rangers v Man Utd on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.
Rangers v Man Utd live stream
Rangers are broadcasting the match live on their pay-per-view channel RangersTV. A match pass will cost £9.99, or supporters can pay £19.99 to access Rangers' three remaining friendlies against Man Utd, Birmingham City on Wednesday and then Union Berlin next weekend. MUTV are also broadcasting the match live and it costs £7.99 to subscribe to their channel.
Rangers v Man Utd team news
All eyes will be on the Rangers team line-up to see if captain James Tavernier features, with the captain subject of a bid on Thursday from Trabzonspor. He has been struggling with injury. Nicolas Raskin is out because of an ankle injury and Todd Cantwell won’t feature due to his own knock. Ibrox fans will also hope to get a glimpse of some of their new signings, with manager Philippe Clement having added Liam Kelly, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane to his squad over the summer.
Scotland internationalist Scott McTominay could feature for Man Utd, while former Hibs defender Will Fish is in their squad. Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Diego Dalot, Altay Bayindir and Joshua Zirkzee will all be absent after their recent international commitments.
Comments
