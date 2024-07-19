All the key details for glamour pre-season friendly at Ibrox

Rangers play their first pre-season match of the 2024/25 campaign on Scottish soil when they take on Manchester United at Murrayfield.

Philippe Clement's men make the short trip along the M8 to take on their English Premier League opposition as Ibrox is out of action due to ongoing construction work. As a result, Rangers will start their full season at Hampden, with no timescale for when they will return to Govan.

There will be plenty of interest in the match between two British heavyweights and we talk you through how you can watch as well as the team news.

Rangers face Manchester United at Murrayfield on Saturday. | SNS Group

Rangers v Manchester United match details

The pre-season friendly takes place on Saturday, July 20 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 4pm.

Is Rangers v Man Utd on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

Rangers v Man Utd live stream

Rangers are broadcasting the match live on their pay-per-view channel RangersTV. A match pass will cost £9.99, or supporters can pay £19.99 to access Rangers' three remaining friendlies against Man Utd, Birmingham City on Wednesday and then Union Berlin next weekend. MUTV are also broadcasting the match live and it costs £7.99 to subscribe to their channel.

Rangers v Man Utd team news

All eyes will be on the Rangers team line-up to see if captain James Tavernier features, with the captain subject of a bid on Thursday from Trabzonspor. He has been struggling with injury. Nicolas Raskin is out because of an ankle injury and Todd Cantwell won’t feature due to his own knock. Ibrox fans will also hope to get a glimpse of some of their new signings, with manager Philippe Clement having added Liam Kelly, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane to his squad over the summer.