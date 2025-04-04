Full details ahead of Rangers vs Hibs at Ibrox

Rangers host Hibs this weekend in one of the stand-out fixtures of the weekend’s Scottish Premiership card.

Barry Ferguson’s Rangers side sits second in the league, while Hibs continue to be one of the form teams in the country and are in third place on a 15-game unbeaten run. However, that will be put on the line when they travel to Govan - a venue they have not won at since 2018.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Hibs takes place on Saturday, April 5 at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Hibs TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v Hibs live stream

Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas subscribers. Full details of who is broadcasting the Rangers v Hibs match across the world can be found here.

Rangers v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One.

Rangers v Hibs team news

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny will be monitored as he looks to recover from a hamstring problem. The Govan side are still without Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee).

Hibs could have Nicky Cadden back but captain Joe Newell (pelvis) has suffered a setback.

