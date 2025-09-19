What channel is Rangers v Hibs on? TV and live stream details plus team news for Premier Sports Cup QF
Rangers and Hibs will bid to reach Hampden when they do battle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.
Both teams are relishing the opportunity to be in the last-four of a major tournament in a big weekend of cup action in Scotland - although Rangers head coach Russell Martin is under significant pressure after a poor start to his tenure.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Hibs match details
The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Rangers and Hibs takes place on Saturday, September 20 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.
Rangers v Hibs TV channel
Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Scottish League Cup, has chosen this match for live coverage on TV. It will be screened on Premier Sports 1.
Rangers v Hibs live stream
The broadcaster will make the match available to watch on its online platforms, including the Premier Player.
Rangers v Hibs team news
Rangers long-term injury victims Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain sidelined for the visit of Hibs.
Visiting head coach David Gray will have Miguel Chaiwa back in his squad after the Zambian returned late from international duty.
Nick Walsh will be in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by Frank Connor and Dougie Potter. Andrew Dallas is on VAR duties and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by David Dickinson.
