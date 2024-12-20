How to watch Rangers v Dundee

Rangers will look to put their Hampden disappointment behind them when they host Dundee in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday.

Philippe Clement's side were on the end of a Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic last weekend as they relinquished the first silverware of the season in penalty shoot-out following a 3-3 draw.

The admission from Scottish FA head of referees Willie Collum that an "unacceptable" error was made when denying Rangers a penalty kick during extra-time will have provided little comfort this week. However, the performance of his players, on the back of an impressive European display against Spurs, has given Clement encouragement that his side are on the right trajectory after a difficult start to the campaign.

Rangers remain third in the William Hill Premiership table, 11 points behind Celtic and two behind Aberdeen, although they have a game in hand over the Dons.

Dundee have had an up and down season to date as they look to replicate last season's highly credible top six finish. Tonhy Docherty's side are currently in seventh position have not played since December 7 when they went down to a meek 2-0 defeat at Hearts, having thrashed Motherwell 4-1 at Dens Park only three days earlier.

The Ibrox clash will be the first league meeting between the clubs this season although Rangers claimed a 3-0 home win over Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals in September.

Rangers v Dundee match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Rangers v Dundee TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Rangers v Dundee live stream

Rangers TV and Dee TV will be screening the match live for overseas subscribers. However, there is no live stream available for viewers in the UK.

Rangers v Dundee team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has no fresh injury concerns following the Premier Sports Cup final. John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) remain sidelined while Tom Lawrence is working his way back to fitness.

Dundee attacker Oluwaseun Adewumi is a doubt with an injury he sustained in the last match against Hearts while Ziyad Larkeche (hamstring), Scott Fraser (groin), Joe Shaughnessy (knee) and Clark Robertson (thigh) remain out.

Matthew McDermid is the match referee with Nick Walsh on VAR duty.