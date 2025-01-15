How to watch Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers will have a rare opportunity to eat into Celtic’s sizeable lead at the top of the William Premiership when they host Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders were held to a 3-3 draw by Dundee on Tuesday handing Rangers the chance to close the gap to 13 points if they defeat the Dons at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement remains under intense pressure but insists he will not quit after a section of fans staged a walkout protest during the 3-1 victory over St Johnstone on Sunday.

There is also scrutiny on Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin as he looks to address an alarming slump in form that is threatening to undo all the good work of the opening months of the season.

The last time the sides met at Pittodrie on October 30, a 2-1 victory sent Thelin’s men nine points clear of Rangers in second place. The Dons are now fourth, 11 points behind the Ibrox side, following an 11-match winless run that has yielded just three points from a possible 33.

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox in the William Hill Premiership on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v Aberdeen TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm.

Rangers v Aberdeen live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Rangers v Aberdeen highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday night, alongside a look back at Dundee’s 3-3 draw with Celtic.

Rangers v Aberdeen team news

Rangers skipper James Tavernier and defender Leon Balogun have returned to training after recovering from their respective injuries and will be assessed. Dujon Sterling, John Souttar (groin), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee), Jack Butland (leg), and Tom Lawrence remain out.

Aberdeen hope to have both new signings Alfie Dorrington and Alexander Jensen available. Jack MacKenzie misses out due to a knock and Slobodan Rubezic is still suspended. Gavin Molloy (shoulder) and Ester Sokler (hamstring) face lengthy spells out. Dimitar Mitov, Vicente Besuijen (knee), Jack Milne (ankle) and Pape Habib Gueye (quad) have all been sidelined recently and will be assessed.

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Nick Walsh on VAR duty.