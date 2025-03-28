How to watch Dundee v Rangers

Rangers will look to pick up where they left off before the international break having had a fortnight to bask in the glow of their Old Firm victory over Celtic.

Barry Ferguson’s side remain 13 points behind their Glasgow rivals at the top of the William Hill Premiership despite the impressive 3-2 win at Celtic Park a fortnight ago.

The league title may be a foregone conclusion but Rangers will be keen to build up some positive momentum ahead of next month’s Europa League quarter-final clash against Athletico Bilbao.

Next up for the Gers is a trip to Dens Park to face a Dundee side who are looking to build on a big derby victory of their own having claimed a 4-2 win over Dundee United - their first at Tannadice in 20 years - last time out.

Dundee are battling for their Premiership survival, currently sitting in 11th place, in the relegation play-off position, five points ahead of bottom club St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues managed to draw with both Rangers and Celtic at their home ground in January so will be confident they can take something from the game.

Dundee v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership match takes place at The Scot Foam Stadium (Dens Park), Dundee on Saturday, March 29. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Dundee v Rangers TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 5pm. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 10.20pm.

Dundee v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a NowTV day pass for £14.99 or sign up for a six-month contract for £26. DeeTV and Rangers TV will also be screening the match live for overseas viewers only.

Dundee v Rangers team news

Barry Ferguson will assess some minor issues in his Rangers squad following their international exertions but there are no major injuries.

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has picked up an injury and may be unavailable to face his future employers having signed a pre-contract agreement that will see him move to Rangers in the summer. Defender Billy Koumetio is back in contention having been out for three months with an ankle injury.

Dundee v Rangers referee and VAR

David Dickinson is the match referee with Frank Connor and Alastair Mather as his assistants. Andrew Dallas is on VAR duty assisted by David Dunne.