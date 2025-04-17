Full details ahead of Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final in Bilbao

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are back in Europa League action when they face Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Rangers held the Spanish LaLiga side to a goalless draw at Ibrox last week despite playing the majority of the match with ten men following Robin Propper’s early red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved a penalty from Alex Berenguer to ensure the tie is finely poised going into the match in Bilbao, where the hosts remain favourites to progress to the last four.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 in the first leg. | Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers match details

The Europa League quarter-final second-leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers takes place on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at San Mames, Bilbao. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers TV channel

TNT Sports have the broadcast rights for the Europa League in the United Kingdom and are showing it on TNT Sports 2.

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers live stream

Rangers TV are not showing the game live to subscribers in the UK. TNT Sports do have a streaming platform on the website and will have it on there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers highlights

TNT Sports’ highlights package of all the night’s Europa League and Conference League action will start at 10.30pm on TNT Sports 1.

Rangers are at the San Mames to play Athletic Bilbao. | Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers team news

Rangers are without the suspended Robin Propper, but welcome back defender John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande, who missed the first leg due to bans. Leon Balogun (centre-half), Ridvan Yilmaz (left-back), Bailey Rice (midfield) and Vaclav Cerny (forward) should be available for selection.

Athletic Bilbao have concerns over one of their key forwards Inaki Williams, while experienced attacker Yuri Berchiche is also a doubt.

Irfan Peljto from Bosnia will be in charge of proceedings at San Mames and will be assisted by Senad Ibrisimbegovic and Davor Beljo. Pol van Boekel from the Netherlands is the VAR and will be assisted by countryman Clay Ruperti.