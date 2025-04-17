What channel is Athletic Bilbao v Rangers on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers are back in Europa League action when they face Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.
Rangers held the Spanish LaLiga side to a goalless draw at Ibrox last week despite playing the majority of the match with ten men following Robin Propper’s early red card.
Goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved a penalty from Alex Berenguer to ensure the tie is finely poised going into the match in Bilbao, where the hosts remain favourites to progress to the last four.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Athletic Bilbao v Rangers match details
The Europa League quarter-final second-leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers takes place on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at San Mames, Bilbao. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
Athletic Bilbao v Rangers TV channel
TNT Sports have the broadcast rights for the Europa League in the United Kingdom and are showing it on TNT Sports 2.
Athletic Bilbao v Rangers live stream
Rangers TV are not showing the game live to subscribers in the UK. TNT Sports do have a streaming platform on the website and will have it on there.
Athletic Bilbao v Rangers highlights
TNT Sports’ highlights package of all the night’s Europa League and Conference League action will start at 10.30pm on TNT Sports 1.
Athletic Bilbao v Rangers team news
Rangers are without the suspended Robin Propper, but welcome back defender John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande, who missed the first leg due to bans. Leon Balogun (centre-half), Ridvan Yilmaz (left-back), Bailey Rice (midfield) and Vaclav Cerny (forward) should be available for selection.
Athletic Bilbao have concerns over one of their key forwards Inaki Williams, while experienced attacker Yuri Berchiche is also a doubt.
Irfan Peljto from Bosnia will be in charge of proceedings at San Mames and will be assisted by Senad Ibrisimbegovic and Davor Beljo. Pol van Boekel from the Netherlands is the VAR and will be assisted by countryman Clay Ruperti.
The winner of Athletic Bilbao v Rangers will play either Manchester United or Lyon in the semi-finals. The first leg of that match in France finished 2-2.
