Steven Gerrard reveals how close he came to Rangers manager return and why he walked away

Football and family reasons behind Gerrard’s Rangers rejection

Steven Gerrard remains hopeful of managing Rangers again in the future after revealing he came "very close" to returning to the club before pulling the plug last month.

Gerrard appeared set to replace the sacked Russell Martin when the former Rangers boss travelled to London from his home in Bahrain for meetings with Ibrox supremos Andrew Cavanagh and Paraag Marathe.

Bookmakers were forced to suspend betting on Gerrard becoming the next permanent Rangers manager but the move collapsed when the Liverpool legend walked away after several rounds of discussions.

Rangers turned their focus to Danny Rohl and Kevin Muscat, with the former eventually landing the job when Muscat pulled out of the running due to his commitment to an ongoing title race with Chinese side Shanghai Port.

Gerrard has now revealed that he was tempted to take up the offer of returning to the club where he won an invincible league title in 2020-21, but was unable to shake off niggling doubts.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard talks pitch side as part of the TNT Sports commentary team prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on November 01, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard said: "In terms of Rangers, very close, I had some really positive and interesting discussions with the owners. It felt a bit rushed to me because I had my family in Bahrain, at the time. I had a lot to think about to make my decision in a short space of time.

"There were a few things I was uncertain about. And if I am going to take a challenge, that big, that important, I have that affection and connection with Rangers, for me to take that on again it had to be perfect and I had to be 100 per cent ready, unfortunately I wasn't, due to the timing, I stepped aside.

"I wish them all the best, they have a fantastic manager now, I will watch from afar as a fan, and wish them the best of luck tomorrow."

Football and family reasons behind decision

Pressed on whether his decision was based on the club's football structure - where a head coach works under sporting director Kevin Thelwell - Gerrard admitted that the timing did not feel right for both football and family reasons. He does, however, hope to return one day.

"The timing wasn't right from a family point, of course, but you have to do your due diligence into certain things, and if things are not perfect as well, I have to analyse 'is it right for me?'," he adde.

The pressure, the responsibility is on your shoulders are such a massive challenge at such a massive club. My heart was there and it always will be with Rangers. But I also have to look into the football side of it, is the timing right? Are things perfect for me to be the best version of myself?