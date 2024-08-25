Manager says club owes it to fans to bring in more players ahead of Friday

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged the club to reinvest some of the money set to be brought in from the £25 million sale of Matt O'Riley before Friday's transfer deadline, saying that they owe it to the club's fanbase to keep progressing.

O'Riley is at Brighton concluding his medical and personal terms after they and Celtic agreed a fee for the 23-year-old midfielder that will make him the most expensive player to leave the Scottish game. Celtic signed the Dane from MK Dons in January 2022 for £1.5m and stand to make an enormous profit on the playmaker, who was replaced by Paulo Bernardo for Sunday's straightforward 3-0 win over St Mirren in the Premiership.

Rodgers made no secret of his dissatisfaction that Celtic have not brought in players quicker during this summer transfer window, but now expects reinforcements to be brought in ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Friday. Celtic have been linked with a number of midfielders, most recently LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz, and the manager wants to make sure that his squad is ready for an assault on the Champions League as well as usurping Rangers, who they play next week, on the domestic front.

"I think it's a very important week for us," said Rodgers, who will also find out Celtic's European opponents in Thursday's Champions League draw. "In terms of the context of next week [Rangers], we're in a really, really good place. But over the context of the season, it's really important for us. As a football club, we want to develop, we want to improve. We can't be happy just to make our money and build our pot because the bottom line is on the pitch. That's the bottom line. I just hope we can at least get some of it [O’Riley cash].

"The supporters, they pay the money. I look back to the Covid times here, the Celtic supporters sold the stadium out and they weren't allowed in it. So we have the duty to put the best team on the pitch.

"That's what we'll do and look to do. It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked. But if we can do it by Friday, strengthen the squad, we'll be in a really, really good place. The team is in a good place, mentally, tactically, how they're playing. But we want to strengthen and have that depth.

"It's taken a lot longer than I would have liked as the football manager. That's my brutally honest answer on it. But I will repeat this. If we get them in, then there's still a long season ahead. So it's important that we do get that. And I have belief that we will do."

When pressed on why the recruitment this summer has vexed him, Rodgers continued: "There are a number of things I won't go into here. But it's definitely something - having come back in and gone through three windows now - we have to put right as a football club. We shouldn't have been getting into this last week in the position we're in.

"That's the reality. However, that's something for us for after this window. As I said, we'll get the players in that we want. We don't need to manufacture our own stress when there's no need. We don't need to do that. So we'll be calm this week. We'll look to get the players in that can strengthen us.”

Rodgers hailed O'Riley for his contribution during his time as manager and said that he deserves all the riches that will come his way at Brighton. "I have to say, as a coach who has coached many players, he did everything he can to be the best player that he can be," said Rodgers. "And his behaviour, his decency all the way through pre-season was absolutely a joy to see.

"From a young player who's got the riches of the Premier League in sight, he never lost his focus for Celtic. And even right up to the very last day, we'd finished, we had a lighter session on his last day, but he stayed out to do that extra little bit with the coaches. He has just been an absolute joy to work with."

Rodgers hopes that the path O'Riley has taken will act as an inspiration to players coming in next week. "It's the model of the club," he explained. "And I think for any player coming in, you only have to look at the history of it. Like I say, for some players, Celtic is the end game. Callum [McGregor], James [Forrest], these guys, they love being here; they’ve had opportunities to move, but have stayed happy in Scotland. They’re happy playing for Celtic and happy winning trophies.

"For other players that maybe are outside of that, it's different, but that's OK. We have to accept that. But there's an opportunity here. The experience that you can gain on and off the pitch will be unrivalled. The opportunity to play in a dominant team and deal with pressure. Because, OK, it might not be the Premier League up here, but in terms of pressure and resilience and mental fortitude, that's at the very highest level. And if you can cope with that here, you can cope with it anywhere."