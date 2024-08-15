The Scottish Premiership season is well underway, with the first fortnight of football already proving to be as pulsating as ever thanks to Celtic’s flying start, Aberdeen’s impressive beginning and Kilmarnock’s surprise early struggles.

Last year was one of the most intriguing campaigns in recent memory as Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a successful return to Celtic Park, completing a Scottish domestic double. Rangers lifted the Premier Sports Cup, Hearts claimed third, while the likes of St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Dundee enjoyed top half finishes.

However, Hibs and Aberdeen’s bottom half finishes have led to changes in management for both and the duo are hoping to improve on their disappointing campaigns. At the opposite end of the table, Ross County will aim to stave off a third consecutive relegation play-off while newly promoted Dundee United will look keep their heads safely above water after their positive start.

But how do the bookies predict the 24/25 Scottish Premiership table to look?*

*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

12. Ross County Surviving for the last two years via the relegation play-off, the Staggies have odds of 1500/1 to win the title. They are favourites to be relegated.

The newly promoted side are one of the favourites for relegation, despite their unbeaten start to the campaign. They have title odds of 1000/1.

10. Motherwell After ending the season in the bottom half, Motherwell will be hoping to climb back into the top six in 24/25. The bookies have handed them title odds of 1000/1 though, predicting they won't succeed in doing so.