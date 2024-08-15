Here are Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs title odds ahead of the 24/25 season. Cr. SNS Group.Here are Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs title odds ahead of the 24/25 season. Cr. SNS Group.
Scottish Premiership predicted table: Every club title's odds ranked - including Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Engagement Journalist

Published 12th Jun 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 16:54 BST

Here is the full Scottish Premiership predicted table for the 24/25 season - including the title winners, top six and relegation favourites.

The Scottish Premiership season is well underway, with the first fortnight of football already proving to be as pulsating as ever thanks to Celtic’s flying start, Aberdeen’s impressive beginning and Kilmarnock’s surprise early struggles.

Last year was one of the most intriguing campaigns in recent memory as Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a successful return to Celtic Park, completing a Scottish domestic double. Rangers lifted the Premier Sports Cup, Hearts claimed third, while the likes of St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Dundee enjoyed top half finishes.

However, Hibs and Aberdeen’s bottom half finishes have led to changes in management for both and the duo are hoping to improve on their disappointing campaigns. At the opposite end of the table, Ross County will aim to stave off a third consecutive relegation play-off while newly promoted Dundee United will look keep their heads safely above water after their positive start.

But how do the bookies predict the 24/25 Scottish Premiership table to look?*

*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Surviving for the last two years via the relegation play-off, the Staggies have odds of 1500/1 to win the title. They are favourites to be relegated.

Surviving for the last two years via the relegation play-off, the Staggies have odds of 1500/1 to win the title. They are favourites to be relegated.

The newly promoted side are one of the favourites for relegation, despite their unbeaten start to the campaign. They have title odds of 1000/1.

The newly promoted side are one of the favourites for relegation, despite their unbeaten start to the campaign. They have title odds of 1000/1.

After ending the season in the bottom half, Motherwell will be hoping to climb back into the top six in 24/25. The bookies have handed them title odds of 1000/1 though, predicting they won't succeed in doing so.

3. 10. Motherwell

After ending the season in the bottom half, Motherwell will be hoping to climb back into the top six in 24/25. The bookies have handed them title odds of 1000/1 though, predicting they won't succeed in doing so.

The McDiarmid Park club also struggled to keep their heads above water for the bulk of last season. With odds of 1000/1, they are one of the favourites for relegation, despite their big win at Kilmarnock last weekend.

4. 9. St Johnstone

The McDiarmid Park club also struggled to keep their heads above water for the bulk of last season. With odds of 1000/1, they are one of the favourites for relegation, despite their big win at Kilmarnock last weekend.

