Rangers’ 101-day search to appoint a new head coach has come to end after the Ibrox hierarchy announced the arrival of Russell Martin as the club’s new manager.
The 39-year-old is no stranger to Rangers, having had a short stint at the club on loan from Norwich City in 2017, though it is his reputation as one of the country’s most promising young coaches that has landed him a return to Ibrox.
While some Rangers fans have met the appointment with trepidation, you don’t have to look far to find players who have played under him at Southampton, MK Dons and Swansea City to discuss some encouraging comments about Martin’s management style and ability to get the best out of his team.
Here, The Scotsman looks through ten of the best quotes from former players and teammates about the new Rangers head coach.
1. Todd Cantwell - Norwich City teammate and former Rangers player
"One of the best I've worked with. Really excited times," he wrote on Instagram this morning, referencing Martin's appointment. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Steven Naismith - Former Scotland and Norwich City teammate
"He's got a clear style, a clear identity and that, for me, is massive. Rangers need someone who can understand what they want and can implement it. Russell has done that now at three clubs. Nine times out of 10 in Scotland, Rangers will play against teams sitting in, and it's about breaking them down. I think the philosophy of Russell is all about that. He wants his team to have lots of possession, push the opposition deep and then hurt them." | Getty Images
3. Harry Darling - played for Martin at Swansea City and MK Dons
"Russell was massive for me. He gave me the confidence to play out from the back and trusted me in big moments. His style is intense, but you buy into it because he’s so clear about what he wants." | Getty Images
4. Adam Armstrong - played under Martin at Southampton
"He’s been brilliant for us. His belief in how he wants to play, it’s clear every day in training. He’s got us playing some great football, and you can see the togetherness he’s built in the squad." | Getty Images