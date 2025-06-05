2 . Steven Naismith - Former Scotland and Norwich City teammate

"He's got a clear style, a clear identity and that, for me, is massive. Rangers need someone who can understand what they want and can implement it. Russell has done that now at three clubs. Nine times out of 10 in Scotland, Rangers will play against teams sitting in, and it's about breaking them down. I think the philosophy of Russell is all about that. He wants his team to have lots of possession, push the opposition deep and then hurt them." | Getty Images