Rangers confirm Russell Martin as next head coach: contract details, backroom team, what key men had to say
Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Russell Martin as their new head coach.
Martin has signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox club and ends a protracted managerial hunt spanning three months. The 39-year-old replaces Philippe Clement, who was sacked back in February, and will be the first head coach under the new Rangers ownership, spearheaded by chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises.
A former Scotland centre-half who had a brief loan spell at Rangers in the 2017/18 season, Martin has been out of football management since being sacked by Southampton last December. He led the Saints to the English Premier League two campaigns ago, but struggled in the top flight, winning one of his 16 games before the axe fell.
Martin was linked with a move to Leicester City last month before emerging as a chief candidate for the Rangers vacancy. The Ibrox club were also heavily linked with former boss Steven Gerrard and ex-Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti before settling on the Scotsman.
Martin, who started his managerial career at MK Dons in 2019 before moving to Swansea in 2021, will be assisted by Matt Gill and Rhys Owen.
Confirming Martin’s arrival, a statement from Rangers read: “Rangers Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Russell Martin as Head Coach of our men’s first team on a three-year deal.
Martin’s Rangers privilege
“Martin, 39, has managed over 250 games in professional football at MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton, leading the latter to promotion to the Premier League in 2024.
“Capped 29 times for Scotland, Martin’s playing career was extensive, not least as captain of Norwich City in the English top-flight, while he also had a short loan spell at Rangers in 2018. Joining Martin in Glasgow will be Assistant Head Coach, Matt Gill, and Performance Coach, Rhys Owen.”
On his appointment, Martin said: “It is a privilege to be named head coach of Rangers Football Club at the beginning of this exciting new chapter.
"I know what this club demands. From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history. Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.
"There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments.
"Preparations for pre-season are already underway. I look forward to meeting the players and building a squad that our fans can believe in."
Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart, who led the search along with Kevin Thelwell, said: “Our criteria for our next coach were clear: we wanted a coach who will excel in terms of how we want to play, improve our culture, develop our squad, and ultimately win matches. Russell was the standout candidate.
“This appointment is about building a winning team and a strong culture. He is no stranger to our club, we expect success and Russell knows that. We are excited for his leadership.”
Rangers’ outstanding candidate’
Thelwell added: “Through the many conversations Patrick and I have had with Russell in recent weeks, he has emerged as the outstanding candidate.
“Russell comes to Rangers with hard-earned experience. His time in the Premier League has sharpened his approach, both tactically and personally. He’s better for it, and we believe that will translate into the kind of leadership and performance our supporters expect.
“We’re looking forward to getting to work with Russell immediately as we prepare for a demanding and important season ahead.”
New Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh added: “I am delighted to welcome Russell to Rangers. This was a thorough, rigorous process and Russell impressed throughout. His appointment embodies the club’s goal of attracting top talent, empowering them, and supporting them.
“We believe that Russell can improve on-pitch performance while also helping build the culture and infrastructure necessary for consistent and long-term success.”
“I’m here to set standards, work hard and do my very best to earn the respect of the Rangers fans. His teams play dominant football, they control the ball, dictate the tempo and impose themselves physically. They press aggressively and work relentlessly off the ball. These are all characteristics that we believe are required to be successful at home, away, and abroad.”
