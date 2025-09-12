Rangers under fresh SPFL investigation as club responds to UEFA charge with warning to fans

Gers facing possible charges over incidents at Motherwell

Rangers have revealed the club is facing possible disciplinary charges from the SPFL over the use of smoke bombs by supporters at the opening William Hill Premiership game of the season at Motherwell.

The Ibrox outfit were sanctioned by UEFA this week for offences which took place during the 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off away leg in Belgium last month.

Rangers were fined 20,000 euros and served with a one-match ban for away fans in European competition - suspended for two years - due to the "lighting of fireworks" by fans inside the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The Govan club released a statement on Friday afternoon recapping supporters’ recent indiscretions, acknowledging the threat of further action due to the behaviour of travelling fans at Fir Park, while stating that the club is “reviewing our next steps internally”.

Rangers fans hold up blue pyrotechnics during the William Hill Premiership season opener at Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The statement read: “Rangers FC acknowledges the outcome of the UEFA disciplinary case following last month’s away match against Club Brugge.

“The club has been fined €20,000 for the use of pyrotechnics before kick-off. UEFA has also imposed a suspended one-match ban on away ticket sales in European competition which will be triggered if a similar incident occurs within the next two years.

“It is clear that UEFA and domestic authorities are taking a firmer stance on the use of pyrotechnics and the unnecessary safety risks created for supporters, players, stewards and emergency services. The consequences are already being felt, with sanctions now in place across multiple competitions.

“Following the use of pyrotechnics at fixtures at Hampden Park last season, the SPFL will reduce our ticket allocation by 500 at the next Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden. Any further pyrotechnic incidents at future SPFL or Premier Sports Cup matches may result in an additional reduction of 800 to our ticket allocation.

“The SPFL has also opened an investigation into the use of smoke bombs during the match at Motherwell on the opening day of the season, which we are currently in the process of responding to. Separately, a suspended closure of the Copland Stand remains in place following last season’s match against Fenerbahce, in response to the display of a banner deemed to be discriminatory.

“While these incidents involved different circumstances and different groups, the risk of reduced ticket allocations and potential stand closures is now very real. Additionally, while the fines received do not have the same direct impact on fans, they divert resources from other areas and weaken the club.

“We know that many supporters are frustrated as a result of this and we have received requests to take action against the fans responsible. We are reviewing our next steps internally and will discuss with fan groups, including the Fan Advisory Board, to ensure a fair and responsible outcome.