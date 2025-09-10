Ibrox club fined and put on two-year notice period

Rangers supporters could be locked out of a future away game in Europe after breaching UEFA rules on the use of pyrotechnics.

The Ibrox club have been fined 20,000 euros and served with a one-match away fan ban for European competitions - suspended for a period of two years - following the “lighting of fireworks” during the recent Champions League play-off defeat against Club Brugge in Belgium.

The offence was deemed by UEFA to have been committed during their 6-0 loss in Jan Breydel Stadion on August 27 as Russell Martin's side crashed out of the competition 9-1 on aggregate to drop into the Europa League.

Rangers' supporters light pyrotechnics during the 6-0 away defeat to Club Brugge. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

As a punishment, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided: “To fine Rangers FC €20,000 and to ban Rangers FC from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next one (1) UEFA competition match, for lighting of fireworks. Said ban from selling tickets to its away supporters is suspended during a probationary period of two (2) years, starting from the date of the present decision.”

Any similar transgressions by Rangers fans during the upcoming Europa League campaign would likely result in the away fan suspension being imposed.

The same applies to Celtic, who are also serving a two-year suspended ban on away fan travel from last season after supporters lit fireworks during the 7-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.