Rangers have been credited with an interest in Israeli striker Dor Turgeman, who scored his first goal at international level earlier this week.

Turgeman, a 21-year-old forward who currently plays in his homeland for Maccabi Tel Aviv, netted during Israel’s 4-2 defeat by Norway on Tuesday night in a World Cup qualifier. It is being claimed by Israeli media that Rangers scouts were in attendance to run the rule over the hitman.

Turgeman’s performances at club level have alerted others to his abilities, with English Championship outfits Leeds United and Burnley also said to be monitoring his progress. He has scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League this season and his current team are braced for bids when the transfer window opens in June.

Rangers-linked Dor Turgeman has been capped seven times by Israel | Getty Images

Turgeman is under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv until the summer of 2026. Standing at 6ft 1in tall, he started his youth career at Ashdod - his hometown - before moving to Bloomfield Stadium in 2018. He spent a season on loan at Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam between 2021 and 2022 before breaking into the first-team picture at Maccabi. He has represented Israel at every level from under-17s upwards and has been capped seven times for the senior team.

The interest from Leeds could bear some significance given that the 49ers group looking to purchase Rangers have strong links to the Elland Road club through chairman Paraag Marathe. The San Francisco consortium have their own player databases and Rangers are likely to be exposed to a new scouting network should the takeover deal be concluded as anticipated.

Rangers could also receive a significant transfer budget cash injection from any new owners. The club posted a £17.2 million loss in their last accounts and have required to be creative and prudent in their transfer dealings over the past year. The Ibrox side has consistently tried to identify young prospects that can be sold on for a higher fees, such as current midfielder Nicolas Raskin - who made his Belgium debut recently - and striker Hamza Igamane, who is now a full Moroccan internationalist.

The future of Igamane could also have a bearing on any recruitment in the forward areas. The 22-year-old arrived from AS FAR in his homeland last summer and has broken into the Rangers team, impressing in the Europa League and scoring the winner in an Old Firm match against Celtic earlier this month. He has been linked with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla this year.

Hamza Igamane has been in good form for Rangers this season. | Getty Images

Igamane featured for Morocco in the latest international window and his coach Walid Regragui commented: "Hamza Igamane came on at a difficult moment in the game [against Niger]. It’s his first time with the national team, and he showed great motivation. I really like his mindset. He’s young and has a bright future ahead of him.”

Rangers’ other strikers include Cyriel Dessers, who is their top goalscorer this season with 22 strikes, and Brazilian forward Danilo, whose time at the club has been blighted by injury. Dessers, 30, is contracted to Rangers until 2027, while 25-year-old Danilo has a deal at Ibrox until 2028.