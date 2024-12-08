Dingwall man of the match even impressed in the warm-up

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane has been showered with pundit praise following his man of the match display in the 3-0 win over Ross County.

After a slow start to his Rangers career, the summer signing from Moroccan side AS Far Rabat has become a regular fixture in Philippe Clement's starting 11 in recent weeks, netting four goals in his last four appearances including a double in a 4-1 away win over Nice in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in Dingwall with a deflected long-range strike before further goals from Danilo and captain James Tavernier secured a comfortable 3-0 win that moved Rangers to within two points of second-placed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand, and back to 11 behind leaders Celtic.

The stand-out performance of Igamane earned praise from ex-Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson, who compared him to a Ibrox former team-mate who was renowned for his unpredictable style during the 1980s, and who went on to play in Spain and England.

Hamza Igamane lets fly from 20 yards to open the scoring for Rangers in the 3-0 win over Ross County. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Igamane is a real breath of fresh air, the young man," Ferguson told BBC Sportsound. "The manager said he was trying to get him up to speed, but in the last few games he has been nothing short of brilliant. He is off the cuff and he had three or four nutmegs this afternoon - and took his goal brilliantly. I don't know if you remember Ted McMinn, but Igamane's got that unpredictability."

McMinn became a fan favourite at Ibrox following his arrival from Queen of the South in 1984 before going to play in the Spanish and English top flights with Sevilla and Derby County.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd also took encouragement from Igamane's latest contribution. Speaking on Sky Sports, Boyd said: "I thought he done reasonably well today. He took part in most of Rangers' attacks which you would expect that from a forward player. He drifts into areas, drags defenders out and creates a bit of space and uncertainy. He's always on the move.

Rangers winger Ted McMinn tackled by Dundee's Jim Smith (left) in a Skol Cup quarter-final in September 1986. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

"[His goal] takes a little nick off of one of the Ross County players. But he won't care. It's in the back of the net and it's another goal for him. His link up play was tidy. Sometimes he can maybe become a little bit slack because of the way he is. Sometimes it becomes too easy for him. He's always in control of the ball. You look at a lot of players now and they're robots. Everything is coached and you've got to do this. He's not like that. I think it's a good thing. He seems to be something different and Rangers are reaping the rewards from it."