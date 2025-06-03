Rangers told asking price for talented 22 y/o as 145-goal EPL striker 'weighs up' Ibrox switch

Rangers have been linked to a double transfer deal.

Rangers have been told they must cough up a significant fee if they want to land midfield target Metinho this summer after Troyes informed the club of their asking price.

The talented 22-year-old is thought to be high on the list of targets for the club’s new American owners, with Rangers said to have made an enquiry to the Ligue 2 club made last month following his impressive season on loan to Swiss Super League giants FC Basel.

Moving to Stade de l'Aube on a £4million deal from Fluminense back in 2021, the Congolese-born player made a big impression in Switzerland’s top flight, with his strong performances helping FC Basel to win their first league title since 2017. The Swiss champions are keen to keep him at St. Jakob-Park permanently too, and are keeping an eye on developments.

Jamie Vardy is a free agent and has been linked with a move to Rangers. | Getty Images

His form in Switzerland has now led him to become a ‘major’ target for Rangers this summer, with the player having just one year left to run on his current deal. However, despite this, the French outfit have slapped a huge £5million asking fee on the young midfielder’s head. Troyes, who are part of the City Football Group, are reported to be willing to sanction a deal for the player, but only if their asking price if met.

Elsewhere, legendary Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is be ‘weighing up’ a move to Ibrox after Rangers emerged as potential suitors for the veteran forward, who has scored 145 goals during his time in the English Premier League. The 38-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving the Foxes at the end of his contract, and has plenty of interest in his services, despite his advancing years with clubs in the MLS and the Saudi Pro League hopeful of landing the iconic Englishman.

However, a report from the Daily Mirror claim that Vardy is tempted by a move to Ibrox this summer due to the club’s potential participation in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The experienced former England international last played in the competition for Leicester during the 2016/17 season, and sees Rangers as a potential route back to the competition should the club navigate their qualifying campaign.

