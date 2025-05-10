Ibrox club expected to be busy in summer transfer window

Brazilian-Congolese playmaker Metinho has emerged as a summer transfer target for Rangers, according to reports.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Basel in the Swiss Super League on loan from French Ligue 2 side Troyes. He has become a first-team regular at Basel since making the move in January after spending the first half of the campaign with Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Metinho has also spent time with Lommel SK in Belgium as well as Fluminense in Brazil and once had a reputation as a rising star in his homeland.

Metinho has spent time in Netherlands with Sparta Rotterdam. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers are in the midst of a takeover spearheaded by 49ers Enterprises and American businessman Andrew Cavenagh. They are also hunting for a new manager after the departure of Philippe Clement back in February, with Barry Ferguson in temporary charge.

There is expected to be major changes in the playing squad over the summer as well and the Scottish Sun reports that Rangers are prepared to spend £4 million for Metinho, with his parent club Troyes - who are part of the City Group - set to remain in Ligue 2 in France.

Rangers squad changes

Metinho has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stade de l’Aube and is understood to see his future away from France.

Rangers are set to lose some of their current attacking midfielders, with Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence likely to depart in the summer, while wide attacker Vaclav Cerny is on loan from Wolfsburg. The majority of their central midfield options prefer to play deeper.