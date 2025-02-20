Ibrox takeover talks at an advanced stage

Rangers could be under new ownership before the end of the season amid reports that a takeover bid involving the San Francisco 49ers is close to being agreed.

Talks between the Ibrox club and a US-based consortium are believed to have reached an advanced stage with BBC Sport claiming the multi-million pound deal is “expected to be completed between April and June”.

Paraag Marathe, the Leeds United chairman and president of 49ers Enterprises, the investment wing of the 49ers NFL franchise, is understood to be a key figure in the negotiations. Another high net worth individual, who has so far remained anonymous, is also said to be involved.

Rangers could be under new ownership before the end of the season after talks with San Francisco 49ers representatives reached an advanced stage. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Marathe, listed by Forbes as having a personal worth of around £4.7billion, was at the forefront of the deal that saw 49ers Enterprises take ownership of Leeds United in 2023 in a £170m buyout.

Scottish FA rules on dual ownership would prevent 49ers Enterprises from obtaining a controlling stake in Rangers on its own due to its status at Elland Road, however, it appears that the involvement of other investors will ensure any new regime will be able to secure enough shares to take over the running of the Govan club.

Any takeover of Rangers would require dealing with a fragmented ownership base.

The club’s former chairman, South Africa-based Dave King, is the largest individual shareholder with a stake of 12.96 per cent through his New Oasis Asset Company.

Douglas Park owns 11.54 per cent and George Taylor holds 10.22 per cent of the shares. Stuart Gibson holds 9.53 per cent while John Bennett, who stood down as chairman last year for health reasons, has 7.11 per cent.

Borita Investments and Perron Investment, owned by directors Julian Wolhardt and John Halsted respectively, hold a combined 12.69 per cent.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King is the club’s largest individual shareholder. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A Rangers spokesperson said: “It is not our policy to comment on speculation. If there were any such discussions, these would remain confidential.”

Rangers fans are desperate for a cash injection into the club which would help them close the increasing gap on and off the field behind Old Firm rivals Celtic, who are on course for another domestic treble this season.

When Celtic beat Rangers on penalties in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park in December, they reclaimed the title as Scotland’s most successful club and went ahead of their Old Firm rivals for the first time since 1938.

The Parkhead club have 119 major trophies, one ahead of the Gers on 118.

Last October, Rangers published their annual financial results which showed a £17.2million loss but noting record revenues.

Earlier this month, Celtic announced a pre-tax profit of £43.9m in the club’s latest set of financial results. The interim report for the six months to December 31, 2024 also showed the Parkhead club hold a cash reserve of £65.4m.

Under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement was given the backing of Patrick Stewart on Wednesday, although the chief executive admitted the recent shock Scottish Gas Scottish Cup defeat to Championship side Queen’s Park at Ibrox was “a source of shame”.