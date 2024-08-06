Rangers will begin their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football with a tough task against Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv in Poland tonight (kick off 7pm UK time).

Philippe Clement’s Light Blues started their Scottish Premiership season will an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Hearts at the weekend, and the Belgian boss will be looking for his side to put in an improved performance as they look to take a step towards Europe’s elite competition.

It will not be no easy though, with Oleksandr Shovkovskyi’s Kyiv outfit coming into the game on the back of a 9-2 aggregate win over Partizan Belgrade and Rangers nursing a number of injuries. Clement has already confirmed summer signing Oscar Cortes will spend at least five weeks on the sidelines after taking a knock against Hearts, while Dujon Sterling remains a doubt for tonight’s game with a muscle strain.

So how are Rangers likely to line up for tonight’s game against Dynamo Kyiv? The Scotsman predicts how Clement will set his side up for the visit to Lublin.

GK: Jack Butland Barring any last minute knocks, the former England international will take his place in between the sticks tonight.

RB: James Tavernier While there is hope Dujon Sterling could return for the game, it is still expected that the Rangers skipper will start at full-back.

CB: John Souttar Struggled against Hearts but will start tonight, with new signing Robin Propper likely to begin his Rangers career on the bench.