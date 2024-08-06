Philippe Clement has injury issues ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv. Cr: SNS Group.Philippe Clement has injury issues ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv. Cr: SNS Group.
Philippe Clement has injury issues ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers starting XI vs Dynamo Kyiv: Predicted line up for UEFA Champions League - defender doubt, injury blow

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:05 BST

How will Rangers line up for tonight UEFA Champions League qualifier v Dynamo Kyiv?

Rangers will begin their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football with a tough task against Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv in Poland tonight (kick off 7pm UK time).

Philippe Clement’s Light Blues started their Scottish Premiership season will an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Hearts at the weekend, and the Belgian boss will be looking for his side to put in an improved performance as they look to take a step towards Europe’s elite competition.

It will not be no easy though, with Oleksandr Shovkovskyi’s Kyiv outfit coming into the game on the back of a 9-2 aggregate win over Partizan Belgrade and Rangers nursing a number of injuries. Clement has already confirmed summer signing Oscar Cortes will spend at least five weeks on the sidelines after taking a knock against Hearts, while Dujon Sterling remains a doubt for tonight’s game with a muscle strain.

So how are Rangers likely to line up for tonight’s game against Dynamo Kyiv? The Scotsman predicts how Clement will set his side up for the visit to Lublin.

Barring any last minute knocks, the former England international will take his place in between the sticks tonight.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Barring any last minute knocks, the former England international will take his place in between the sticks tonight. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
While there is hope Dujon Sterling could return for the game, it is still expected that the Rangers skipper will start at full-back.

2. RB: James Tavernier

While there is hope Dujon Sterling could return for the game, it is still expected that the Rangers skipper will start at full-back. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

Photo Sales
Struggled against Hearts but will start tonight, with new signing Robin Propper likely to begin his Rangers career on the bench.

3. CB: John Souttar

Struggled against Hearts but will start tonight, with new signing Robin Propper likely to begin his Rangers career on the bench. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Left-sided centre-half Ben Davies was preferred for Saturday's league opener, however, Balogun's experience will be pivotal for tonight's tough clash. He will be tasked with stopping Kyiv hotshot Vladyslav Vanat.

4. CB: Leon Balogun

Left-sided centre-half Ben Davies was preferred for Saturday's league opener, however, Balogun's experience will be pivotal for tonight's tough clash. He will be tasked with stopping Kyiv hotshot Vladyslav Vanat. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:UEFA Champions LeagueTeam newsUkraineKyivPhilippe Clement
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice