Rangers 'pushing' for son of Carlo Ancelotti as next manager pursuit takes major twist

Rangers are reportedly interested in hiring the son of Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager.

Ancelotti senior is one of the most successful coaches of all time, winning titles in England, Italy, France, Germany and Spain while his record of five Champions League titles is the most won by any manager.

He is the current boss of Real Madrid, managing the club for a second time, but is set to depart his role at the end of the season to take up the head coach position of the Brazil national team.

Rangers are reportedly 'pushing' to hire Davide Ancelotti, assistant manager of Real Madrid, as their next manager.

Working alongside the 65-year-old at the Bernebeu is his son Davide Ancelotti, who has garnered a reputation for himself after retiring from professional football at the age of 20 to focus on a career in coaching. Ancelotti junior is currently assistant manager to his father at Real Madrid having also served as his number two at Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

The 35-year-old has ambitions to become a manager in his own right and, according to one report, Rangers are prepared to take a chance on the unproven Italian by offering him his maiden head coach position.

Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Rangers are "pushing" to appoint Ancelotti junior as the prepare to kickstart a new era under new owners with a takeover of the Ibrox club by and American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises expected to be completed next month.

It follows reports in Germany that RB Leipzig are also considering the Real Madrid assistant as they search for a new manager for next season to replace Marco Rose, who was sacked in March and replaced by Zsolt Low until the end of the season. Rose himself has been installed as favourite for the Rangers vacancy with some bookmakers in recent days.