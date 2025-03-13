Rangers are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League after downing Fenerbahce on penalties on a dramatic night at Ibrox.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg in Istanbul, Rangers went into the match as favourites, but were pegged back by Jose Mourinho's side, who won 2-0 on the night.

Fenerbahce arrived in Glasgow intent on saving the tie and had the better of the first half. However, it took until the 45th minute for Jose Mourinho's side to break the deadlock when Filip Kostic's cross deflected off Dujon Sterling and over James Tavernier for Sebastian Symanski to volley home with a smart finish.

The same player made the tie level on 73 minutes when Mert Mulder burst through a tackle from Jefte and cut the ball back for Symanski to poke home.

Hamza Igamane came close for Rangers and then a flurry of Fenerbahce efforts went over the bar towards the end, meaning extra time.

James Tavernier saw a free-kick well saved by Irfan Can Egribayat and Jack Butland made some smart saves at the other end to mean that penalties were required to settle this last-16 tie.

Dusan Tadic missed Fenerbahce's first penalty, with Butland guessing correctly, and James Tavernier converted his to give Rangers the advantage straight away in the shootout. However, Ianis Hagi missed his penalty and it was 2-2 after three attempts each.

Butland was the hero, though, as he saved from Fred and Tom Lawrence converted to leave Rangers one kick away from winning the tie. Mert Hakan Yandas skied his effort and Rangers won 3-2 on penalties.

Rangers will now face Athletic Bilbao in the last eight, with the first leg at Ibrox next month.

1 . Jack Butland No chance with the opening Symanski goal and while he got a touch to the Pole's second, he could not keep it out. Couple of smart stops in extra time and then was the hero in the penalty shoot-out, saving two efforts. 8 | PA Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier Lost Symanski for the opener after the ball deflected off Souttar. Came very close to scoring in extra time with a free-kick that drew a sprawling save from the Fenerbahce keeper. Put in some big blocks and tackles. 7 | PA Photo Sales

3 . Jefte Difficult evening for the left wing-back, who was always on the back foot. Flailing tackle when trying to prevent Fenerbahce bursting through for the second goal. Came off for Hagi on 85 minutes as Rangers switched to a back four. 5 | PA Photo Sales