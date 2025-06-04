Rangers reach agreement for next manager appointment as timeline and backroom staff revealed

39-year-old set to become first head coach of new Rangers regime

Russell Martin has agreed a deal in principle to become the next head coach of Rangers with an appointment expected before the weekend.

The Scotsman understands that, barring any last minute hitches, the former Scotland international will become Philippe Clement's successor following more positive talks over the last 24 hours. It will mark a return to Ibrox for the 39-year-old ex-defender, who spent six months on loan at Rangers from Norwich City in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Martin has been one of the leading candidates throughout the recruitment process, which has accelerated this week following the completion of a takeover of the club by an American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. The search for a head coach has been spearheaded by newly-installed sporting director Kevin Thelwell and Greitar Steinsson, technical director for 49ers Enterprises.

Davide Ancelotti had also been in the frame but talks between the new Rangers regime and the son of Carlo Ancelotti, who was his father's assistant at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton, appear to have broken down in recent days.

Martin has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in December. He led Saints to promotion via the Championship play-offs last May but managed only one victory and 13 defeats in 16 Premier League matches. He has also previously managed Swansea City and MK Dons, where he became renowned for a possession-based brand of football.

According to reports, Martin's long term assistant boss Matty Gill will be joining him at Ibrox, with former Rangers full-back Maurice Ross also said to be lined up for a coaching role.

Many Rangers fans have expressed dismay over Martin's imminent arrival but he has been backed to be a success at Ibrox by his former Norwich manager, Chris Hughton.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hughton said: “If I’m looking at Russell’s managerial background, he is known of course, for playing a certain way, very expansive in the way that he wants to play, very much a passing game and progression through the thirds.

“But he’s a strong personality also. He’s had a few knockbacks in his football career so far.

“I think any knockbacks, he will look at very much as experience and look to improve in every aspect that he can. I saw him recently, and he was in good form and really looking forward to getting back into the game.

“I think he’s had a few offers. So this is somebody that’s still very respected in the game, and of course, the rollercoaster in management, there are always going to be ups and downs, but he’s a very confident individual and very confident in what he wants to do on the football pitch.

“He was very much a leader in the changing room, vocal in the meetings that we had and, of course, he was my voice when it came to any sort of direction on the players.

“So no surprise to me that he eventually went into management. He always showed those characteristics. And he was somebody that, as he improved in his career as a player, is of course very much looking to improve the same way in management.”