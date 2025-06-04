Ally McCoist responds to 'underwhelming' next Rangers manager development with message for new owners
Ally McCoist has told Rangers' new owners that a managerial appointment must be made as soon as possible after Russell Martin emerged as the leading candidate for the vacancy.
Reports emerged on Tuesday that Rangers are poised to appoint Martin as their next manager. The ex-Scotland internationalist – who had a brief spell on loan in Govan – has always been on the radar since Philippe Clement was sacked back in February and an appointment now appears imminent.
Rangers fell under new ownership last week with a US consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, taking control of the club.
Cavenagh, who has taken up the role of chairman, and newly appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell are leading the managerial recruitment process but with only 19 days until Rangers return for pre-season training, and a Champions League second qualifying round tie set for mid-July, McCoist has urged the new board to get the new man in place pronto.
The prospect of Martin’s possible arrival has prompted a mixed reaction among Rangers fans with concerns raised over his performance with Southampton in the Premier League last season, where he oversaw just one victory and 13 defeats from 16 games before being sacked in December. Martin had previously led Southampton to promotion via the Championship play-offs following spells in charge of Swansea and MK Dons.
McCoist was asked for his take on the potential arrival of Martin by talkSPORT host Alan Brazil. When put to him that Martin would be an "underwhelming" choice among Rangers fans, McCoist replied. "He [Russell Martin)] came up for a while - but that is the term that was used, underwhelming.
"But you have got to give him a chance. It’s imperative it gets done ASAP. However, it was never, ever going to get done before the sale of the club and the new owners came in."
