Rangers owners are back to the drawing board in their search for a new head coach after former manager Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running for the role.

The bookies had suspended betting on the former Ibrox boss returning as Russell Martin's successor earlier in the week, with reports claiming a deal that would see the 45-year-old complete a sensational reunion to the club was ‘close’ following constructive talks with the club’s hierarchy in London.

However, the shock revelation on Saturday night that Gerrard had walked away from the discussions due to "bad timing" has led the embattled Rangers hierarchy to cast their net elsewhere.

Club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe, who spearheaded the Rangers takeover in the summer with the backing of 49ers Enterprises, are now holding talks with a variety of other candidates as supporters come to terms with the Gerrard news. But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager, with a surprise new name entering the frame.*

Michael Carrick - 20/1 Sacked by Middlesbrough in June after two-and-half seasons at the Riverside Stadium, the former Manchester United and England midfielder is an outsider for the Rangers role.

Sean Dyche - 20/1 Despite already ruling himself out of the running according to several reports, Dyche is still priced at 20/1 by the bookies to be the next Rangers manager.

Mark van Bommel - 20/1 Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he's been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers.