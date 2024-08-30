The Ibrox club want to do more business before the window closes at 11pm

Manager Philippe Clement has made no secret of his desire for new players at Rangers, and therefore it is expected to be a frantic end to the transfer window at Ibrox.

The club has underwent a significant squad remodelling exercise this summer, with seven new players already in the building. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly, defenders Jefte, Robin Propper and Clinton Nsiala, midfielder Connor Barron, winger Vaclav Cerny and striker Hamza Igamane have all arrived, while winger Oscar Cortes has returned on loan and midfielder Mohamed Diomande’s own loan deal was converted into a permanent transfer. Yet Clement wants more.

What the Belgian gets much depends on who exits the building. Rangers have already freed up a portion of Ben Davies wages this week after he moved to Birmingham City, but there are still unwanted players on the books. Ianis Hagi’s future remains unresolved and after putting in a transfer request, Todd Cantwell’s switch to Blackburn Rovers has gone quiet. There has been interest in winger Rabbi Matondo from clubs in the English Championship and Scott Wright is expected to complete a £300,000 switch to Birmingham.

Nedim Bajrami has been heavily linked with Rangers. | Getty Images

One player who Rangers will not entertain a bid for is goalkeeper Jack Butland, who Clement has stated is not for sale.

How the cash is reinvested remains to be seen. Rangers have been linked with a list of players as long as your arm. They look light in the centre of defence, hence why Hoffenheim’s Frenchman Stanley Nsoki has been linked. Albanian playmaker Nedim Bajrami, currently at Sassuolo, is reportedly set to come in, but the scale of the business is most probably dependent on how quickly others can be moved on.