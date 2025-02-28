Rangers legend, icon and fraud? The Ibrox man who divides opinion with spectre of Celtic on shoulder

Rangers captain Tavernier will chalk up 500th appearance this weekend - but will he marked accordingly?

On the day in 2015 when James Tavernier signed for Rangers, his arrival was considered very much less notable than that of fellow newcomer Martyn Waghorn.

Both Wigan Athletic recruits were deemed less worthy of space in newspapers than Professor Stephen Hawking backing a project by a Russian silicon valley billionaire to determine "once and for all" if extraterrestrial life exists. Results were expected "within the next ten years".

That target looks tight now. Tavernier, meanwhile, is boldly going where few Ibrox players have gone before. Only ten others have played 500 or more competitive matches for Rangers since the end of the Second World War. On the very reasonable assumption he plays against Motherwell on Saturday afternoon, Tavernier will hit 500 competitive appearances for Rangers.

James Tavernier has been at Rangers since the summer of 2015. | SNS Group

Waghorn, meanwhile, has just announced his retirement having played for a further six clubs since leaving Ibrox in what has proved a nomadic career. The striker made his debut alongside Tavernier in a 6-2 win over Hibs at Easter Road in the Petrofac Cup.

Waghorn caught the eye with a double on a day when Hibs midfielder Scott Allan, the subject of a transfer bid by Rangers, dominated the agenda. Tavernier served notice of his intentions, scoring with one of what we have come to know as his trademark free-kicks.

Still, few of us there that afternoon could have foreseen just how many free-kick goals – and penalties - would follow. Some of the statistics are extraordinary: Tavernier has played in 338 of Rangers’ last 359 league games. He has scored 129 goals from, predominantly, full-back. Other details are remarkable in a less positive way – he has won just nine and lost 25 of 39 meetings against Celtic. One suspects much of the animus still directed at him from Rangers fans can be sourced from this admittedly startlingly poor record. But it’s set against so much that is to be commended.

Tavernier was named captain when Steven Gerrard arrived in 2018 and while he is very different in style to the likes of John Greig, Richard Gough and even Barry Ferguson, now back of course as interim manager, he must be doing something right to retain the armband for seven years and counting.

Indeed, it takes something very special to risk overshadowing an Ibrox hero’s home bow in charge of the team on what is also termed “Armed Forces day” at Ibrox. While it’s safe to assume that Ferguson will still command the attention in a carnival atmosphere this afternoon, respect will be paid to the current captain.

This hasn’t always been the case. It might not even hold true once the 90 minutes get underway – heaven forfend that Tavernier makes a mistake or is viewed to have been at fault for a Motherwell goal. As recently as last weekend one main stand old stager offered his own swift tribute to the captain. The gentleman in question was sitting just behind this writer in a row up from the press seats.

With Rangers toiling at home against St Mirren in a match that spelt the end for Philippe Clement, Tavernier did something deemed inadequate. “Testimonial?”” the fan growled. “You have to be having a laugh!” After a perfectly timed comedic pause, he added a four-word expletive starting with c for good measure.

It’s often been thus for Tavernier, at least in the last few years. He has put up with being called many things, but what is he in the final analysis? Legend, icon or, as his fiercest critics contend, fraud? He has had to deal with claims that 500 games and only one league title (and one Scottish and League Cup) is simply not good enough for a Rangers skipper. It isn't but then it isn’t his fault.

James Tavernier made his Rangers debut in a Petrofac Cup tie against Hibs. | SNS Group

It possibly hasn’t helped in this regard having Ferguson back on the scene. After all, he won 15 trophies at Ibrox.

Those were of course different times. “It’s an unbelievable achievement,” said Ferguson on Friday, when asked to comment on the latest imminent milestone in Tavernier’s Ibrox career. “One thing I would say about James Tavernier in his Rangers career is that he never hides. He puts himself out there to play.”

Ferguson once expressed sympathy for Tavernier. In one of his columns for the Daily Record earlier this season in fact, when he wrote that “it feels as if he’s carrying the stigma of being a Rangers captain synonymous with NOT winning trophies”. He added: “I am not sure how I would have coped with that.”

Ferguson was quick to back Tavernier earlier this week after stepping in as interim manager in the frantic aftermath of Clement’s sacking. Inevitably, he was asked whether the skipper would retain the armband. It must have felt like déjà vu for Tavernier, who has grown accustomed to new managers being dared to depose him. It hasn’t happened yet.

Indeed, Tavernier perhaps strengthened his position at Kilmarnock in midweek. He took over at centre-half from Clinton Nsiala after the youngster was replaced early on with the hosts threatening to run amok. Ferguson referenced this ob Friday. “He became a real leader,” he said. “That’s what I want from my captain.”

As well as 500 plus appearances, Tavernier is quickly approaching his tenth anniversary at Ibrox. Whether he is still at the club to celebrate remains to be seen. A new regime and another new manager are likely in the summer. Now 33, and with another year of his contract left, can he survive yet more change? It’s a wonder he has made it to 500 games for Rangers considering he was reported to be on the way to the Black Sea coast to sign for Trabzonspor when he missed the friendly against Manchester United at Murrayfield last summer.

As for a reported testimonial, it’s all gone a bit quiet on that front. It was presumed to be part of the package when he signed his last contract extension in 2022. John Brown was the last outfield player to gain such recognition, against Anderlecht in 2001. There wouldn't have been a soul present that day at Ibrox who would have argued against the nine-in-a-row legend’s award.

James Tavernier has won all of Scotland's trophies while at Rangers. | SNS Group / SFA

Brown, a club ambassador, is fully behind Tavernier following in his footsteps. "He’s given ten years' service, he stuck with the club through the hard times and he had to play through a lot of turmoil," he told The Scotsman. "His record, his goals, his assists, they are probably the best from full-back in the club's history."

Nevertheless, there will be many who, while applauding him today, still do not rate Tavernier as a defender or a skipper. If almost ten years, 499 games and a Hall of Fame induction hasn't been enough to convince them, it's unlikely anything will change that now.

“This is me now,” Tavernier said on the day he arrived at Ibrox. “I know where I am at and I know where I need to be.” Such self-assurance has stood him in good stead while the Ibrox brickbats have rained down.