The 34-year-old has called time on his 18-year career, which included a successful two-year stay at Ibrox.

Former Rangers, Sunderland and Derby County forward Martyn Waghorn has released an emotional statement after confirming his retirement from professional football following his 18-year career.

Waghorn, who departed by Northampton Town in December after just 46 days, brought down the curtain on his career last night after playing in 527 games in all competitions, while he also won five caps for the England under-21 side, and said he was “proud to wear the shirt” of every club he represented.

In a statement released on social media, Waghorn said: ““Football. It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve been very fortunate to pay for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted. Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town. I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs.

”Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some manage memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever. Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for gibing me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all.

”To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to score on my England U21 debut was such a proud moment. Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches, Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee & Kevin Ball to name a few but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I’ve met along the way… it’s been some journey.

“My family, thank you. Honestly I don’t know where I would without you all. Mam and Dad thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and with me, starting at Boldon Colts with you dad, what an amazing journey we’ve been on. Leoni, Ruben and Enzo. I can’t put into words how grateful I am to have had you by my side in my career. To share amazing memories and moments with you is something I will cherish forever.”

Signing for Rangers on the same day as James Tavernier, Waghorn said the opportunity to join the club was “too good an opportunity to turn down.” Waghorn went on to spend two seasons at Rangers, scoring 28 league goals for the club, where he helped Rangers win the Scottish Championship and Scottish Challenge Cup, and was named the club’s player of the year in 2016.

The English forward departed the club in the summer of 2017, with ex-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha opting to accept a bid of just £1million from Ipswich Town - a move that was criticised in some quarters. In the aftermath of his departure from Scotland, Waghorn lifted the lid on his experience of an Old Firm derby, saying “there is nothing like it”.

“I know rivalries are rivalries and people are going to dislike each other on game day, but I can’t even put into words the feeling of the intensity that game generates in the 10 or so days leading up to it. It’s just sheer rivalry and actually hatred for each other. The big difference with Rangers-Celtic and the Old Firm is how long the result and the build up lingers for - it’s months and months,” he reflected.”