Rangers injury could spell end of Ibrox career as Barry Ferguson addresses expiring player contracts

Season ends early for Rangers star on expiring deal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi may have played his last game for the club after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

The Romanian international was forced off with a knee injury during the 1-1 draw with Celtic at Ibrox last weekend. He was introduced off the bench in the 66th minute but was replaced seven minutes before full-time after going down under a challenge from Celtic captain Callum McGregor in the box which left him unable to continue and saw penalty appeals waved away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hagi was sent for a scan to determine the extent of the damage which has shown that the 26-year-old will need up to six weeks to recover, ruling him out of Rangers' remaining three league matches and bringing a premature end to his season, and possibly his Ibrox career.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi receives medical attention following a collision with Celtic's Callum McGregor. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hagi is out of contract this summer and while he has denied claims that he wants to end his five-year spell in Glasgow, a departure appears likely with reports indicating that his advisors are holding talks with a number of German Bundesliga clubs.

The player has endured a troubled time at Ibrox with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in January 2022 keeping him sidelined for a year before a contract issue saw him demoted to the B team for a period of months before a resolution saw him reinstated to the senior squad in late 2024.

"Ianis will miss the rest of the season which is disappointing for him," revealed interim Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson, who also confirmed that Robin Propper is back in training after missing the Old Firm clash. “He’s hurting. He’s a brilliant kid to work with and has got a lot to offer so gutted for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hagi is not the only Rangers player out of contract this summer with Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun also on expiring deals, while loan players Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes are due to return to their parent clubs.

"I've not had involvement in terms of players contracts that are running out," added Ferguson. "It is a tricky situation but I need to be as professional as I can and focus on just preparing the team. The team have kept their heads down and worked hard this week."

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Ferguson in limbo

Ferguson himself remains in limbo over his own future as he waits to discover whether he will be offered the permanent head coach position as the club prepares to be taken over by an American consortium.

"There needs to be a decision made as quickly as possible and everyone would like to know what is happening going forward," he said. "There is still a lot of work to be done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers host Aberdeen on Sunday in their penultimate home match of the campaign with Ferguson still seeking his first home win since taking interim charge in February.