Man Utd 2-0 Rangers: Murrayfield treated to Reds once more in straightforward win over Gers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year and a day on from their last visit to Edinburgh, the tourist trap that is Manchester United was back at Murrayfield.

Rather than a Wednesday afternoon, 2pm kick-off against French side Lyon, Erik ten Hag's English Premier League were given top billing, a 4pm Saturday slot against Rangers for another 'glamour' pre-season friendly at the home of rugby - although we had to wait an extra 15 minutes for kick-off due to turnstile issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man Utd will always be a big draw in Scotland. Three hours before kick-off, the streets around Murrayfield were covered in men, women and children wearing red. Usually that sight is reserved for the visit of Wales on Six Nations duty. Like such occasions, the ticket prices are high. United's game against Lyon last summer was rightly criticised for some of the ticket prices being well north of £50. It was the same again for the match against Rangers, yet 56,574 people paid for the privilege.

This time around, United brought more of their star names. French wonderkid Leny Yoro, who only this week completed a £52million deal from Lille, started the game. The 18-year-old has the physique of a 28-year-old and was largely untroubled by the lumbering Cyriel Dessers in the Rangers front line. The only moment of concern from the teenager in his 45 minutes on the pitch was a misplaced pass that set up Tom Lawrence for a decent opportunity.

New Man Utd defender Leny Yoro blocks an effort from Cyriel Dessers. | SNS Group

Other regular senior-squad men included Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho. There was also a place for ex-Rangers loanee Amad Diallo, who spent time at Ibrox two years ago. However, Scotland internationalist Scott McTominay was absent.

Rangers are ahead of United in the pre-season stakes and named a strong team, with new signings Jefte and Connor Barron included in the starting XI. There was no James Tavernier, subject of serious interest from Trabzonspor, although the captain has reportedly been nursing an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a glimpse into what life at Rangers looks like without Tavernier. He's been at Ibrox for nine years, has made 460 appearances and scored more than 100 goals. All good things must come to an end and it appears both player and club are happy for the denouement to come this summer. Trabzonspor will need to up their original seven-figure bid to make it happen but they are expected to return with a fresh offer. Should the deal be concluded, at least Rangers boss Philippe Clement can be thankful he has a ready-made replacement in Dujon Sterling, who looked comfortable throughout here.

The main problems for Rangers came down their left. It was one of their former players who did the damage. Diallo spent the first six months of 2022 on loan at Ibrox and showed flashes of his undoubted skillset. He did not need to do an awful lot, mind you, to score the opening goal on 39 minutes. Dessers pass to Oscar Cortes was loose, the Ivorian picked up possession and strode untracked towards goal. Jefte too easily allowed him to cut on to his favoured foot and he curled past Jack Butland, who was wearing the captain's armband in Tavernier's absence.

Amad Diallo curls home the opener for Man Utd against his former club. | SNS Group

Diallo had already set up Ethan Wheatley for a great chance early on and he very nearly scored a second goal just before the break in similar fashion, only for his effort to drift wide.

United changed ten of their 11 players at the break, with former Hibs defender Will Fish one of those introduced. Twenty miles up the road, his former team were losing in the Premier Sports Cup to Kelty Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers tried to take advantage of the numerous alterations. Dessers showed a rare moment of skill but his cross found no takers, then Rabbi Matondo burst into the box but could not get a shot away. The crowd became quieter, the engagement level diminishing as the summer rain started to fall in west Edinburgh.

We did, however, get a second goal on 70 minutes. Young Joe Hugill smuggled himself between John Souttar and Ben Davies to latch on to a neat Maximiliano Oyedele pass and then dispatch an impressive finish high beyond Butland via the underside of the crossbar. It ensured a comfortable 2-0 win for Man Utd.

Joe Hugill netted the second for Man Utd. | SNS Group