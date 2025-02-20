Rangers' possible Europa League last 16 opponents confirmed amid chaotic scenes - when is the draw?

Rangers face trip to Norway or Turkey

Rangers will face one of two clubs in the Europa League last 16 after their potential opponents were confirmed amid chaotic scenes as the knock-out play-off round concluded on Thursday night.

Philippe Clement's side qualified directly for the last 16 thanks to securing a top eight finish in the league phase of the competition, collecting 14 points from eight matches with wins over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise, plus draws against Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur, with their only two defeats coming to Lyon and Manchester United.

Clubs who finished in positions ninth to 24th moved into the play-off round, played over two legs, with a predetermined draw ensuring that Rangers already knew they would meet either the winner of FC Twente v Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht v Fenerbahce in the next round.

Fenerbahce's Yusuf Akcicek celebrates after scoring in the Europa League play-off round second leg match against Anderlecht. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

And it will be either a trip to Norway or Turkey for Clement's men after two dramatic second leg encounters saw Bodo/Glimt and Fenerbahce emerge victorious.

Bodo/Glimt were 2-1 behind against FC Twente following the first leg in the Netherlands last week and looked to be heading out with the second leg tied at 1-1 until an incredible finish saw three goals scored in injury time, with Bodo/Glimt netting on 90+2 and 90+4 minutes to take a 4-3 lead on aggregate, only for FC Twente to find a leveller on 90+6 minutes to put the game into extra-time.

However, it was the Norwegians who prevailed with two goals in extra-time to set up a potential last 16 clash against Rangers.

Bodo/Glimt's Danish forward Kasper Hogh scores a penalty during the Europa League knockout round play-off 2nd leg match against FC Twente. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images) | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

The other tie was equally frenetic as the match between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce in Belgium was suspended after just seven minutes due to crowd trouble as fighting broke out in the stands.

Anderlecht were 3-0 down following the away first leg and had already conceded to fall four behind when the match was called to a halt by the referee. The game resumed after a 25-minute delay with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce prevailing 5-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw on the night.

Rangers will find out which of the two sides they will face when the draw for the Europa League last 16 is made on Friday, February 21 at 12 noon UK time. The subsequent rounds all the way to the final will also be drawn.

The draw will be streamed live on Uefa.com and will also be shown on TNT Sports.