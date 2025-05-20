Emotional Rangers star confirms Ibrox exit - 'I wasn't afford that opportunity which saddens me'

Senior player bids farewell after 114 appearances

Rangers are preparing for a major overhaul this summer with new owners and a new manager set to sweep into Ibrox.

Player arrivals and departures are expected with the incoming regime - a US-consortium fronted by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises - set to provide much-needed investment in the first team squad.

The club confirmed on Monday that interim head coach Barry Ferguson - who was appointed until the end of the season following the sacking of Philippe Clement in February - will depart along with his coaching staff.

Now one of the senior players has signalled that his Rangers career is also over, with defender Leon Balogun confirming on social media that his second spell at the club has come to an end following the expiry of his contract.

Leon Balogun has confirmed his departure from Rangers on social media. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The 36-year-old centre-half was originally brought to Rangers by Steven Gerrard in 2020 and spent two years at Ibrox before being released under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and signing for Queen's Park Rangers. He was brought back to Rangers after one season at Loftus Road by Michael Beale in the summer of 2023 and departs having made 114 appearances over his two spells.

Balogun had recently stated his wish to sign a contract extension, however, his 10-minute appearance against Hibs in the 2-2 draw at Easter Road on Saturday, cut short by a first-half injury, has proven to be his final match for Rangers. In an emotional statement posted on social media, Balogun expressed sadness that he was unable to say a proper goodbye to the Rangers supporters.

"It's that time again," he wrote on Instagram. "No caption could summarise all that is going through my mind as I'm writing these lines.It's been nothing short of an honour, a pleasure and a great, great privilege to represent this massive club - twice! So many memories, good ones as well as a few tough ones. But it's the latter especially that made my love for the club grow even stronger.

Leon Balogun goes off injured, in what turns out to be his last match for Rangers, during the 2-2 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"The moments when we all stuck together and went again - no matter the disappointment or frustration. In these moments the club revealed what makes it most special: YOU. The people supporting us week in week out, near and far, demanding, expecting, pushing us to do better and go for glory.

"The people working for the club behind the scenes, meeting us with a smile everyday, doing their absolute best to contribute to the success of the club in their own way. You're the heartbeat of the club and it's been an honour to represent you!

"If I would have known that the last 2 games of the season were my last for the club I would have made sure to say goodbye to all of you accordingly. Unfortunately I wasn't afforded that opportunity which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you've given me during my 2 stints.

