Lammers turns down move to Dutch club as Hagi and Tavernier speculation goes on

Out-of-favour Rangers forward Sam Lammers has turned down the chance to join NEC Nijmegen in his homeland.

Lammers signed for Rangers last summer, but was unable to make a tangible impression on the first team and was farmed out to Utrecht on loan for the second half of the campaign, where he impressed in the Eredivisie. The 27-year-old is available for transfer and while NEC made an attempt to land him, their manager Rogier Meijer explained he was unable to convince the Dutchman to move home.

"I would really like to have Sam, but I don't think he will come to NEC," said Meijer. "We have spoken to him, but he has made a different choice."

It has been reported that Utrecht and FC Twente - who could face Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers, with the draw made this lunchtime - are also interested in Lammers, who has three years on his contract and is on good terms at the Ibrox club.

Sam Lammers appears to have no future at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Another player who appears set to leave Rangers is Ianis Hagi, with reports coming out of his homeland Romania that he could be in line for return to Fiorentina.

Hagi was part of the Romania squad that impressed during the European Championships and does not feature in manager Philippe Clement's first-team plans. With Rangers needing to sell players to further fund a squad overhaul, they are keen to cash in on sellable assets such as the Romanian.

It is being claimed that Hagi and Fiorentina have agreed terms on a contract for the 25-year-old, but the report on Sport pe Surse admits that it is unsure if the Italians would meet the player's valuation, believed to be in the region of £3million. Hagi still has two years on his contract at Ibrox.

Rangers face Birmingham City on Wednesday and Union Berlin on Saturday, both away from home, in their final pre-season matches ahead of their Premiership curtain-raiser against Hearts on August 3. They are likely to be in action without their captain James Tavernier, who was absent against Manchester United at the weekend due to a reported injury as Trabzonspor continue the chase to try and sign him.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller continues to be unfazed by transfer speculation, | SNS Group

The Turkish Super Lig club had a bid rejected for him last week, but are expected to come back in with an improved offer amid suggestions that the 32-year-old right-back is ready to end his nine-year association with the club. Tavernier has also been linked with a move to the cash-rich Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Meanwhile, Rangers-linked Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller says he continues to blank out speculation on his future. The 17-year-old has been earmarked by pundits as a possible Ibrox player in the future, while it was claimed that Rangers scouts watched him during pre-season. However, the midfielder remains unflustered by the talk surrounding him.

