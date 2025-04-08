Ex-Rangers star has say on permament boss appointment

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has advised the incoming new owners who he believes is the "safer choice" to become next permanent manager of the Ibrox club.

Barry Ferguson has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season with a decision on a long-term appointment on hold until the completion of a takeover bid by a US-based consortium.

Health insurance mogul Andrew Cavenagh is fronting the deal, which also includes 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers and current owners of Leeds United.

Hutton believes that if the prospective owners are looking for a safe pair of hands to steer the club into next season and beyond, then they should consider a return for former boss Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked to the Rangers manager role in recent weeks. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The Liverpool legend enjoyed some success during his first spell in charge of Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership title in season 2020-21 before departing for Aston Villa.

Gerrard was sacked by Villa after less than a year in charge with the club languishing just above the Premier League relegation zone. He was then appointed head coach of Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq in July 2023 but left his role by mutual consent in January this year after a largely unsuccessful 18 month tenure.

Despite his difficulties since leaving Ibrox, Hutton believes that the former England captain would be a less risky appointment than sticking with Ferguson, who has overseen a mixed bag of results since taking over from the sacked Philippe Clement in February.

“Gerrard would possibly be the safer choice because he’s been there before, he knows what the club’s all about, he understands it, he’s won the league there as a manager," Hutton told Betway. "So, he knows what it takes week in, week out to hit those levels.

"I feel, at the time, when he was manager, the squad was better, it was stronger than what it is in this moment in time. So, with the new owners coming in, they’re going to have to spend money to get the quality back up.

“When you look at Barry Ferguson right now, he’s turned things around quickly. He’s put that pride back in the players, that winning mentality that you need to have as a Rangers player. I think for him to be in the conversation, he’ll have to have a really strong end to the season.

“He’s done that, obviously, against Fenerbahce and Celtic, and there’s other big games coming up in the Europa League.

“So, he needs to go as far as he can in that and have a strong end to the league campaign, and then I’d imagine he’ll have a sit down with the new owners and see where it takes him.”

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has urged Unai Emery to sign a new defender. | Getty Images

Hutton admits, however, that it is difficult to predict which route the soon-to-be new owners will take.

“It’s probably the one time I’ve found it hard to pin somebody down," he said. "I know there’s been talk of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard going back, these types of big names who understand what it’s like to play at a club when there’s a lot of pressure.

“But with the takeover happening, it’s difficult to put your finger on somebody because you have no clue what they’re going to want from a manager when they come in.

“Are they going to want someone who is from overseas? Have they already got their eye on somebody? Are they going to want someone Scottish? It's very difficult to tell at this moment."

Hutton also believes that Rangers should keep James Tavernier next season rather than attempt to cash in on the club captain as he enters the final year of his contract.

Rangers captain James Tavernier at full time. | SNS Group

"The time when Rangers could cash in and get millions back has gone," he said. "When you are 33, 34, your value drops because there’s no sell-on value there due to your age.

“He has been an incredible servant; his goals, assists, and everything he brings as a captain to the team week in, week out has been to a high standard.

“Because of that, I think Rangers will want to keep him. Not on a long-term deal thanks to the age situation, but for him to be there, someone who knows what it’s all about, the new management team coming in can lean on him.