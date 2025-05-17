Rangers and Barry Ferguson respond to 'mind-blowing' decision in Hibs draw as managerial position addressed
Barry Ferguson expects to hear “within the next couple of days” whether he will be retained as manager of Rangers after he completed his caretaker stint with a 2-2 draw against Hibs.
He won only six out of 15 games in the role since replacing Philippe Clement in February although he has fertile grounds for complaint over Rangers’ failure to take three points from Easter Road.
The visitors had looked to have established a 2-0 lead just 15 minutes in after Nico Raskin had bundled the ball over the line. But play was allowed to continue and, almost inevitably, Hibs went straight up the park and equalised through Kieron Bowie.
Rangers later released a statement again questioning the effectiveness of VAR and called for the introduction of goal-line technology in Scottish football. Nick Walsh was once again the referee at the centre of a storm after being heavily criticised for awarding a controversial late penalty for handball in the vital relegation game between Dundee and Ross County at Dens Park on Wednesday night. It was the same official designated VAR duties as well: Andrew Dallas.
“I don’t want to get myself in trouble but it was baffling,” said Ferguson. “That’s all I can say. I saw it when it happened, watched it at half-time and at the end. What’s the point? Nick won’t speak. The fourth official (Matthew MacDermid) was brand new but the referee wasn’t interested.
“It should be getting checked by VAR, that’s why we have it. It’s clearly over the line so it was disappointing. But I’ve seen it all season, decisions like that.”
“Not just with Rangers, in other games that I watch," he added. "That was mind-blowing today. It’s another reason why we need goal-line technology. But you don’t need technology for that incident. It’s clear to see it’s over the line.
“It’s got to be up there with the worst I’ve seen. The first thing I did was look at our monitor and it was clear as day. It (refereeing) has to get better because some of the decisions are so poor, it’s unreal at times. I’m not going on just about Rangers. I watched a penalty incident in midweek with the same referee and same VAR. What does that say?”
On the subject of his future, Ferguson stated that he hoped it would be sorted quickly. Rangers have been linked with Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s coaching assistant son currently with Real Madrid. “I hope it’s not my last game but we’ll see over the next couple of days,” he said. “I know I can do the job if I get the right tools. I know I can change it. We’ll see what happens in the coming days.”
He insisted he was prepared to return to his ambassadorial duties if that turned out to be his only available option. “I’ll go back to my life as it was before if I don’t get the job,” he said.
“That won’t be difficult. Why would it make it hard for the new man coming in? I don’t just walk around corridors in my ambassador role. Listen, whatever happens I’ll support whoever gets the job. I won’t have any issues with that and neither will Rangers.”
