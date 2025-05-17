Statement issued after failure to award Raskin goal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson expects to hear “within the next couple of days” whether he will be retained as manager of Rangers after he completed his caretaker stint with a 2-2 draw against Hibs.

He won only six out of 15 games in the role since replacing Philippe Clement in February although he has fertile grounds for complaint over Rangers’ failure to take three points from Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had looked to have established a 2-0 lead just 15 minutes in after Nico Raskin had bundled the ball over the line. But play was allowed to continue and, almost inevitably, Hibs went straight up the park and equalised through Kieron Bowie.

Rangers believe they have a scored a second through Nicolas Raskin as Rocky Bushiri clears off the line - but no goal was awarded. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers later released a statement again questioning the effectiveness of VAR and called for the introduction of goal-line technology in Scottish football. Nick Walsh was once again the referee at the centre of a storm after being heavily criticised for awarding a controversial late penalty for handball in the vital relegation game between Dundee and Ross County at Dens Park on Wednesday night. It was the same official designated VAR duties as well: Andrew Dallas.

“I don’t want to get myself in trouble but it was baffling,” said Ferguson. “That’s all I can say. I saw it when it happened, watched it at half-time and at the end. What’s the point? Nick won’t speak. The fourth official (Matthew MacDermid) was brand new but the referee wasn’t interested.

“It should be getting checked by VAR, that’s why we have it. It’s clearly over the line so it was disappointing. But I’ve seen it all season, decisions like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not just with Rangers, in other games that I watch," he added. "That was mind-blowing today. It’s another reason why we need goal-line technology. But you don’t need technology for that incident. It’s clear to see it’s over the line.

“It’s got to be up there with the worst I’ve seen. The first thing I did was look at our monitor and it was clear as day. It (refereeing) has to get better because some of the decisions are so poor, it’s unreal at times. I’m not going on just about Rangers. I watched a penalty incident in midweek with the same referee and same VAR. What does that say?”

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson and Nicolas Raskin at full-time after the 2-2 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On the subject of his future, Ferguson stated that he hoped it would be sorted quickly. Rangers have been linked with Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s coaching assistant son currently with Real Madrid. “I hope it’s not my last game but we’ll see over the next couple of days,” he said. “I know I can do the job if I get the right tools. I know I can change it. We’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

He insisted he was prepared to return to his ambassadorial duties if that turned out to be his only available option. “I’ll go back to my life as it was before if I don’t get the job,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad