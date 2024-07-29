Here are all the latest Scottish football transfers this Monday morning:

Scotland star ‘one step away’ from £12 million move

Billy Gilmour could become the latest Scottish star to make a move to the Serie A, with reports in Italy claiming Brighton will accept a £12 million bid for the midfielder. The 23-year-old playmaker was subject of a failed £8 million offer from Napoli last week, with Seagulls CEO Paul Barber admitting the club had rejected a bid for the player. It is thought that Gli Azzurri boss Antonio Conte has earmarked the ex-Rangers academy product as key signing for his squad this summer, and is willing to pay big money for the player in order to entice him to Naples. According to well respected Italian site Corriere dello Sport, Napoli will now ‘accelerate’ a move for the player and believe Gilmour is now ‘one step away’ from completing a transfer.

Celtic stars hunted by EPL duo

Hoops’ boss Brendan Rodgers is facing a battle to keep star midfielder Reo Hatate at the club summer, with Celtic ‘aware’ of interest from the English Premier League. The Japanese midfielder has been a key figure for the Hoops since moving to the Scottish Premiership in January 2022 and has already been subject of a failed bid from Zenit St Petersburg earlier this month. However, the Scottish champions are now set to see their resolve tested further after it was revealed EPL new boys Leicester City are weighing up an offer for the 26-year-old as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the top tier, according to The Daily Mail.

Hatate is not the only Celtic ace to be targeted this week either, with the future of Matt O’Riley once again in the headlines. The Bhoys have already been forced to knock back several offers from Europa League champions Atlanta this summer, and now it is reported that they have also rejected a bid from Southampton. Saints boss Russell Martin is an admirer of the Danish midfielder and has signed him previously whilst at MK Dons in EFL League One. The head coach is hoping for a reunion with the free-scoring playmaker and is expected to test the Celts with another bid.

Ex-Celtic ace in transfer twist

He has been linked to a return to Celtic, alongside moves to Fiorentina and Brentford, but it appears the destination of Scotland international Stuart Armstrong could have taken a major twist after being tipped to make a switch to Sheffield United. The 32-year-old went to the European Championships with Scotland this summer after helping Southampton win promotion back to the English Premier League, but is now a free agent after his contract came to an end at St. Mary’s. Armstrong spent time on trial with Brentford in recent weeks, playing in a 5-2 friendly with over AFC Wimbledon, and had been tipped to complete a free transfer move to the Bees. However, it appears Chris Wilder’s Blades could be set to seal a move for the playmaker ahead of the new EFL Championship campaign.

Former PSG starlet set to make Scottish Premiership move

Tony Docherty’s Dundee are close to signing Queens Park Rangers full-back Ziyad Larkeche on a season-long loan ahead of their big Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee United, according to The Scottish Sun. Born in Paris, the 21-year-old defender featured in 20 games in the EFL Championship last year but is aiming to secure more regular game time ahead of the upcoming campaign. A French under-20 international, Larkeche began his career with French giants Paris Saint-Germain before he was prized away by EPL side Fulham, though he did not feature at Craven Cottage. The player agreed a three-year contract with the Rs last summer but is now expected to spend the next season at Dens Park.

