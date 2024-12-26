'Quite incredible': Rangers star brings gasps while suffering worrying injury ahead of Celtic clash

Nigerian defender comes off with issue as problems increase for Philippe Clement

Rangers’ injury issues in defence have deepened after experienced centre-half Leon Balogun was taken off within 20 minutes of their match against St Mirren.

The 36-year-old Nigerian started the Premiership match on Boxing Day alongside Dujon Sterling in central defence as Rangers manager Philippe Clement deployed his quickest players in that position to deal with the pace on St Mirren forward Toyosi Olusanya.

Leon Balogun started Rangers' match at St Mirren, but had to come off injured. | SNS Group

However, Clement’s plans were left in tatters on 18 minutes when Balogun pulled up when trying to cover a ball over the top to Olusanya. Admirably, the defender hirpled on and was able to recover the situation and clear the danger, before crumpling to the turf holding the back of his left leg.

“Leon Balogun has defended that situation quite incredibly given he has done some serious damage to his Achilles or his calf,” said pundit Michael Stewart, who was covering the match for Premier Sports.

Balogun was treated by the Rangers physios and while he walked off the pitch, the ex-Brighton man was unable to continue and was replaced by Robin Propper.

Robin Propper came on for the stricken Leon Balogun. | SNS Group

The Dutchman is now one of only two fit centre-halves at the club alongside Leon King. John Souttar is expected to be sidelined for further weeks with a groin issue, while Feyenoord loanee Neraysho Kasanwirjo is set to miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee while on international duty with Netherlands Under-21s.

