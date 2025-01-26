Jim Goodwin makes Dundee United-Rangers claim and reveals what to expect in rest of transfer window

Tangerines fail to take advantage of going ahead and others around them not winning

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was left to rue “what could have been” for his team after they failed to build upon a one-goal lead against Rangers at Tannadice.

The hosts took a 19th-minute lead through Sam Dalby - his 11th goal of the season - but were pegged back on 37 minutes by Mohamed Diomande after missing further chances. Second-half goals from Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers sealed the win for the visitors.

Dundee United remain third in the Premiership on 37 points, two clear of nearest challengers Aberdeen, although Goodwin lamented not taking advantage of fellow top-six sides the Dons, Motherwell and Hibs not winning over the weekend.

Mohamed Diomande equalises for Rangers against Dundee United. | SNS Group

“I think it's a case of what could have been as far as we're concerned,” said Goodwin “in terms of the opening 45 minutes and the opportunities that we were able to create.

“I thought before Rangers managed to get the equaliser, I thought we actually could have been a couple of goals in front. Obviously Sam Dalby has one come back off the post, really unfortunate. Luca Stephenson has a good opportunity on the edge of the box. I think Jack Butland makes a really good save down low to his left. We had one or two other half chances as well due to the good football that we played in the first half.

“We managed to get the ball into good wide areas. Every time we put a cross into the box in that opening 45 minutes, we put Rangers under real pressure and got some chances off the back of it.

“At half-time, the team talk was really positive and quite upbeat. We were looking for a repeat performance coming down the hill, but the timing of the second goal was something that we didn't anticipate. I think it's self-inflicted, if I'm being honest. I think when you watch it back, for as good as the shape of the team was in the first 45 minutes, in that moment we make a really poor decision. We've got a one-on-one in the left-hand channel for the Rangers and one of our defenders (Strain) comes out to get involved in that and really should just hold his position and deal with Propper.”

“The ball gets played through into him, he takes it on the half-turn and acres the space and just fizzes a ball across the face. Kevin Holt is really unlucky in trying to block the cross and turns it into his own net. Two-one down then, obviously it's an uphill task.

“I think in the whole game we've hit the woodwork three times, albeit one of them was deemed to be offside. We're unlucky with the one that comes off of the Rangers defender and crashes onto the side of the post. But the second half just wasn't good enough for us as far as we're concerned.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. | SNS Group

On what other teams around them did over the weekend, Goodwin continued: “I think it was definitely a missed opportunity, yes. We knew we were playing against a good Rangers team with good individual players within us. Obviously players that weren't involved in the Man United game that were coming in fresh.

“The league table hasn't changed a great deal. Obviously, Hibs have gained a point on us. Other than that, the results certainly went in our favour yesterday and that is a bit of a sore one as far as we're concerned because it would have been a good opportunity to open that gap even further between ourselves in Aberdeen and obviously ourselves in St Mirren and seventh, but it wasn't to be.”