Next Rangers manager: New odds-on favourite for Ibrox hotseat as takeover accelerates progress
Russell Martin is now the new favourite to become the next manager of Rangers, according to the bookmakers.
Martin has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton last December and the former Scotland internationalist, who spent a season on loan at Rangers in 2018 during his playing career, recently stated that he is ready to return to the dugout.
Martin, 39, has also been linked with a move to Leicester City, who were relegated from the English Premier League alongside Saints, but now he is the odds-on favourite with bookies such as Betfair following a change in the market.
Martin is now priced at 8/11 and replaces Davide Ancelotti at the head of the market. The former Real Madrid coach and long-time frontrunner remains prominent in the market at evens, while the next candidate in the betting is Francesco Farioli at 10/1.
Rangers are expected to conclude their hunt for Philippe Clement’s successor next week after a US-based consortium fronted up by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises completed their takeover of the club on Friday.
Cavenagh has been appointed chairman of Rangers, with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell due to officially take up his position at Ibrox next week.
Rangers’ start to season
Rangers’ competitive season begins in mid-July when they enter the Champions League at the second qualifying round. They will face either Servette, Brann or Panathinaikos in that tie.
Despite not having a head coach, Rangers have pressed ahead with their pre-season plans. They will play two friendlies ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at home to Club Brugge (July 6) and Middlesbrough (July 20).
They also have a week-long training camp at St George’s Park, the home of the England national team, in the diary.
